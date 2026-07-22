Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub exposes he asked Chauhaan makers to eliminate his voiceover: ‘It was misused’

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub; Ajay Devgn in Chauhaan Upgraded on : 22 Jul 2026, 6:09 am The title statement teaser of Chauhaanthe upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer actioner, was revealed online a couple of weeks earlier, getting polarised responses on social networks. A specific area of netizens likewise criticised the teaser for its insensitive representation of cops action and crowd control. To name a few, movie fans likewise criticised Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, who provided a voiceover for the teaser, for belonging to the task. While the voiceover was silently gotten rid of from the teaser a couple of days back, Mohd Zeeshan has actually now provided a main declaration on the debate.

Requiring to his X page, Zeeshan penned, “Few weeks back, a movie teaser launched with the opening line in my voice. I want to put on record that I am not part of the movie in any capability.”

The star likewise clarified that he was asked to a dub a line, without being offered any context. He included, “I did that in great faith without requesting for more as I understood the makers personally. As quickly as the teaser was launched and I saw the context in which it was (mis)utilized, I asked the filmmakers to eliminate my voice from the teaser as I have absolutely nothing to do with the movie.” The makers of Chauhaan ultimately got rid of Zeeshan’s voiceover on July 6.

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub concluded his post by assuring his fans and fans that he would never ever voluntarily become part of such a job, while likewise extending uniformity to the young trainees who participated in Jantar Mantar demonstrations for the previous lots of days.