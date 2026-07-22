The wait is lastly over! After 3 well-known and effective seasons, Hindi Zee 5 is reviving its flagship police procedural franchise, Rangbaaz, for an explosive 4th chapter. Sealing its position as one of India’s many renowned criminal activity legends, Rangbaaz Season 4 marks an interesting brand-new period for the franchise with well-known star Mohit Raina entering the lead function. Promising a larger canvas, greater stakes, and a grasping brand-new story of power, politics, and criminal offense, the current season is set to raise the bar as soon as again.

EXCLUSIVE: ZEE5 reveals Rangbaaz season 4 with Mohit Raina; star states,”It’s a gritty, layered, and deeply human story”

Throughout the years, Rangbaaz has actually sculpted a specific niche for itself with its gritty storytelling, engaging characters, and rooted representation of the criminal underworld influenced by the truths of India’s heartland. Each season has actually checked out the complex crossway of criminal offense, politics, and power, making a devoted fan base and important honor. With audiences excitedly waiting for the franchise’s return, Rangbaaz Season 4, directed by Ranjan Chandel raises the stakes even greater.

Mohit Raina stated, “Rangbaaz has actually constructed a powerful tradition for many years by bringing audiences engaging stories rooted in power, aspiration, and the complex truths of our socio-political landscape. I’m thrilled to enter this world and belong to a franchise that has actually regularly redefined the crime-drama category with its strength and credibility. What makes this season particularly gripping is the scale of the story. The criminal activity is bolder, and the stakes are greater than ever. For me, the most remarkable element of the character is his improvement – from a boy with goals and perfects to somebody who commands worry and power, and the psychological expense of that journey. It’s a gritty, layered, and deeply human story that checks out how scenario, aspiration, and survival can form an individual’s fate. I can’t wait on audiences to experience the scale, drama, and strength that Rangbaaz 4 gives the screen.”

Rangbaaz Season 4 coming quickly on Hindi Zee 5!

Check Out: Darsheel Safary signs up with Mohit Raina and Priya Mani in approaching worldwide movie based on a real story

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