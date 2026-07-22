How to download Aadhaar app and enable biometrics

The Aadhaar app has crossed 4 crore downloads, underlining its emergence as a one-stop digital platform for accessing a wide range of Aadhaar-related services, including address update from the comfort of home, mobile number and email updates, biometric lock/unlock and e-Aadhaar download.

Along with making Aadhaar-related services more accessible, the app offers features that help users protect their personal information. One such feature is biometric lock and unlock, which allows Aadhaar holders to control when their fingerprints, iris or face authentication can be used.

As per a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), residents have used the biometric lock/unlock facility more than 19.1 million (1.91 crore) times.

What is biometric locking?

Biometric locking or unlocking is a service that enables Aadhaar number holders to lock and temporarily unlock their fingerprints. This feature attempts to protect the privacy and secrecy of Aadhaar number holders’ biometric data.

Here’s how to download the Aadhaar app, enable biometric lock, unlock it when required, and access other key services available through the app.

How to download Aadhaar app

Go to Google Play Store for Android or the Apple App Store for iOS.

Search for Aadhaar (by UIDAI) and tap Install.

How to lock your Aadhaar biometrics

Step 1: Open the new Aadhaar app, log in and enter your MPIN.

Step 2: Tap ‘Biometrics Unlocked.’

Step 3: Tap ‘Confirm Biometrics Lock.’

Your Aadhaar biometrics will now be locked.

Note: If you lose your phone or mobile number linked to the Aadhaar app, you may not be able to access your Aadhaar through the app until you regain access or complete the required recovery process.

How to unlock your Aadhaar biometrics

Step 1: Open the new Aadhaar app, log in, and enter your MPIN.

Step 2: Tap the Biometrics Locked icon.

Step 3: Tap ‘Confirm Unlock Biometrics.’

Your Aadhaar biometrics will be unlocked.

Who can lock their Aadhaar biometrics and when?

Aadhaar number holders who have registered their mobile numbers may lock their biometrics. This facility aims to strengthen privacy and confidentiality of an Aadhaar number holder’s biometrics data.

As per the UIDAI website, “After locking biometrics, if a UID is used for invoking any of the authentication services using a biometric modality (fingerprint/iris/face), a specific error code ‘330’ indicating biometrics are locked will be displayed and the entity will not be able to perform biometric authentication.”