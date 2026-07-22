GMG Executes MOU to Co-Develop Exclusive Graphene Products with Alstom for Rail Industry

BRISBANE, AUS, July 21, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) (“GMG” or the “Company“is pleased to reveal an international unique Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Alstom (EPA: ALO) for screening and establishing graphene items for the rail market– particularly for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems. Craig Nicol, CEO & & Managing Director of the Company, commented “We are thrilled to be partnering with Alstom, one of the world’s most recognised names in rail and transportation. This global exclusive MOU gives GMG the opportunity to bring our graphene technology into one of the largest and most technically demanding sectors in the world. Rail systems demand the highest standards of performance, durability and efficiency — and we believe graphene is uniquely positioned to deliver meaningful improvements across a range of applications. We look forward to working closely with the Alstom team to develop and commercialise graphene products that will help shape the future of rail.” Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: “Securing a global exclusive MOU with Alstom is a landmark moment for GMG. Alstom operates at the very highest level of global transportation infrastructure — serving cities, governments and rail operators across the world with a presence that spans every major market. The fact that a company of Alstom’s scale and technical sophistication has chosen to partner exclusively with GMG to evaluate develop and commercialize graphene-based products for the rail industry is a powerful validation of our technology and our team’s capabilities. This arrangement has the potential to open a new revenue stream for GMG and reinforces our strategy of targeting large, established industries where graphene’s unique properties can deliver measurable, real-world impact.” Alstom is a pure rail leader, dedicated to making rail the foundation of sustainable transport. The business creates and provides a total variety of future-ready options– from high-speed and local trains to cities, monorails, cable cars, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, facilities, signalling and digital rail options. With 87,800 individuals in 61 nations, Alstom unites international competence and multi-local existence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more satisfying. Together with our partners and clients, we understand the power of rail. Noted in France, Alstom created incomes of EUR19.2 billion for the ending 31 March 2026. About GMG: GMG is an Australian based clean-technology business which establishes, makes and offers energy conserving and energy storage options, allowed by graphene produced through in home production procedure. GMG utilizes its own exclusive production procedure to decay gas (i.e. methane) into its natural components, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some recurring hydrocarbon gases. This procedure produces high quality, low expense, scalable, ‘tuneable’ and low/no impurity graphene appropriate for usage in clean-technology and other applications. The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and establish industrial scale-up abilities, and protected market applications. In the energy cost savings section, GMG has actually at first concentrated on graphene boosted heating, ventilation and a/c (“HVAC-R”finish (or energy-saving covering) which is now being marketed into other applications consisting of electronic heat sinks, commercial procedure plants and information centres. Another item GMG has actually established is the graphene lube additive concentrated on conserving liquid fuels at first for diesel motor. In the energy storage section, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial backing from the Australian Government to advance R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries (“G+AI Batteries”. GMG has actually likewise established a graphene additive slurry that is focused on enhancing the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries. GMG’s 4 crucial service goals are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production procedures Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Establish Next-Generation Battery Establish Supply Chain, Partners & & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is specified in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept duty for the adequacy or precision of this press release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release consists of specific declarations and details that might make up positive info within the significance of appropriate Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Positive declarations associate with future occasions or future efficiency and show the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company concerning future occasions. Typically, positive declarations and info can be determined by the usage of positive terms such as “intends” “believes” “expects” or “anticipates”or variations of such words and expressions or declarations that specific actions, occasions or outcomes “may” “could” “should” “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” take place. This details and these declarations, described herein as “forward‐looking statements”are not historic realities, are made since the date of this press release and consist of without restriction, the worldwide unique MOU with Alstom for the advancement of graphene items for the rail market, graphene’s capability to provide significant enhancements throughout applications, the capacity for brand-new earnings streams produced by the plan with Alstom, GMG’s objectives to establish industrial scale-up abilities, GMG’s focus in the energy cost savings section, GMG’s objectives for using graphene lube additive on conserving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG’s capability to enhance the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries and the Company’s 4 crucial service goals. Such positive declarations are based upon a variety of presumptions of management, consisting of the effective co-development of graphene-based items appropriate for rail market applications and the industrial adoption of such items by Alstom and its clients. In addition, positive info includes a range of recognized and unidentified dangers, unpredictabilities and other aspects which might trigger the real strategies, objectives, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments of GMG to be materially various from any future strategies, intents, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments revealed or suggested by such positive declarations. Such dangers consist of, without restriction, that the co-development plan with Alstom does not continue as prepared for or on a prompt basis, that graphene items established under the plan do not attain the anticipated efficiency results, and the threat elements set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s yearly info kind dated November 4, 2025 offered for evaluation on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca Management of the Company has actually tried to recognize essential aspects that might trigger real outcomes to vary materially from those included in positive declarations or positive details, there might be other elements that trigger results not to be as expected, approximated or meant. There can be no guarantee that such declarations will show to be precise, as real outcomes and future occasions might vary materially from those expected in such declarations. Appropriately, readers need to not put unnecessary reliance on positive declarations and positive info. Readers are warned that reliance on such info might not be proper for other functions. The Company does not carry out to upgrade any positive declaration, positive details or monetary outlook that are included by referral herein, other than in accordance with suitable securities laws. To see the source variation of this news release, please check out https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305938

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