Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action thriller King is apparently in the lasts of production. According to a report by Mid-Day, the movie has actually finished most of its shoot, with just one worldwide schedule staying before the group covers shooting.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King gets in last stage of shoot; last global schedule prepared for August: Report

The report specifies that conversations are presently underway for the film’s last abroad schedule, which is anticipated to happen in August. While absolutely nothing has actually been formally validated, the production group is stated to be checking out places in the United States and numerous nations in South America.

A source estimated by the publication stated, “Only an international schedule is remaining. Nothing has been officially locked yet, but a team is currently in the US, scouting locations and working out the logistics. They will head to certain countries in South America before zeroing in on the locations. If all goes according to the plan, the unit will head there next month before calling it a wrap.”

King group trying to find a fresh background

The report even more declares that the majority of the movie has actually currently been shot. The upcoming schedule is anticipated to include an essential series, with director Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan supposedly crazy about discovering a place that has actually not been extensively checked out on screen.

The source included, “Shah Rukh and Siddharth wanted an untapped location for the sequence in question.”

Movie slated for December release

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is likewise substantial as it marks Suhana Khan’s very first theatrical function along with her daddy, Shah Rukh Khan. The action thriller is presently set up to launch in movie theaters on December 24, 2026.

While the makers are yet to formally reveal information of the last shooting schedule, the reported abroad shoot is anticipated to be the last leg of production before the movie heads into post-production.

Check Out: SCOOP: King ends up being Shah Rukh Khan’s most pricey movie; Siddharth Anand directorial expense shoots up to Rs. 450 crores

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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