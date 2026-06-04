‘What I am is because of them’: IIM graduate travels home to give his first salary to parents

Sometimes, the most powerful celebrations of success aren’t about the numbers or accolades; they’re about the people who stood by you. IIM graduate Ashwajeet Kamble recently showed this, flying to Pune to hand his first post-MBA salary to his parents in cash, creating a moment that melted hearts online.

The idea was inspired by a conversation with his father, who recalled handing his own first salary to his parents decades ago. While digital payments have simplified transactions, Kamble wanted to recreate the tangible experience of personally giving his first paycheck.

In the Instagram video, Kamble asks his parents to close their eyes before placing bundles of cash in front of them. When they open their eyes, both are visibly stunned. His mother, in particular, is overwhelmed, repeatedly glancing between the money and her son, trying to process the surprise.

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“What I am is all because of them,” Kamble wrote, explaining his motivation. Text on the video read, “Giving my first salary after IIM to my parents.”

Social Media Resonates with the Moment

The heartfelt gesture quickly struck a chord with viewers, who praised it as a symbol of years of hard work, not just Kamble’s, but also his parents’ sacrifices. Thousands of reactions flooded in, highlighting the thoughtfulness rather than the monetary value.

Comments ranged from “Peak male happiness” to reflections on the importance of recognizing family support behind every career milestone.

One user wrote, “It’s good that you chose cash over transfer, the feel, the touch of money, not everyone will understand.”

Kamble’s act serves as a poignant reminder that behind every academic achievement and professional milestone are the families who quietly nurture, support, and sacrifice.

This personal, heartfelt tribute resonates far beyond social media, celebrating the bond between parents and children in a simple, unforgettable way.