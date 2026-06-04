Odisha Govt fixes rental rates for electric vehicles used in official duties

The Odisha government fixed the rental charges on Thursday for electric vehicles (EVs) to be hired for official use by various departments and administrative offices. The move is aimed at encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly transportation in government operations while promoting sustainable mobility across the State.

Also Read: Odisha mandates EVs for official use from June 1; Finance Deptt issues new procurement guidelines

According to the revised guidelines, different rental rates have been prescribed based on the rank and designation of the officials using the vehicles. At the block and tehsil levels, electric vehicles hired for official purposes will carry a monthly rental charge of Rs 55,000.

For Special Secretaries, Directors, and certain district-level offices, the monthly rental amount has been fixed at Rs 50,000. District Collectors, District Judges, and Superintendents of Police (SPs) will be entitled to EVs with a monthly rental ceiling of Rs 60,000.

Similarly, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, and Secretaries to the government will have a rental limit of Rs 65,000 per month, while the Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner will be eligible for vehicles costing up to Rs 70,000 per month on a rental basis.

The highest category includes the Governor, Chief Minister, High Court judges, and ministers, for whom the monthly EV rental charge has been fixed at Rs 80,000.

The State government has clarified that charging expenses will not be included in the monthly rental amount. Instead, departments will reimburse EV charging costs separately at the rate of Rs 2 per kilometre travelled.

The decision is expected to accelerate the use of electric vehicles in government administration and support Odisha’s broader push towards cleaner and greener transportation.

Worth mentioning, in a significant move aimed at reducing fuel expenditure and promoting sustainable transportation, the Odisha Government has made the procurement of electric vehicles mandatory for official use across the government departments and institutions from June 1, official sources said on Monday.