Bout Time ReOpens Ogden Location

Bout Time Pub & Grub is thrilled to announce the Grand Reopening of its location in Ogden, UT. Situated at 3651 Wall Ave #1232, Ogden, UT 84405, this reinvigorated space promises to be the ultimate destination for great food, refreshing drinks, and good times.

After months of renovations and anticipation, Bout Time Pub & Grub invites the community to join in the celebration on May 17th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, as we welcome guests back into this location. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer, this event promises an evening filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the unmistakable charm of Bout Time Pub & Grub.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand reopening of Bout Time Pub & Grub Ogden location after undergoing an extensive renovation! After two months of hard work and dedication, we are excited to welcome our valued customers back to a refreshed and revitalized space,” said Dan Eckersley, Director at Bout Time Pub & Grub. “Join us as we celebrate this new chapter with great food, drinks, and a warm atmosphere that you know and love. Cheers to new beginnings at Bout Time Pub & Grub Ogden location!”

The grand reopening event will feature special promotions, delicious bites, and signature cocktails, providing a taste of what’s to come at Bout Time Pub & Grub.

Whether you’re dropping by for a quick bite after work or looking to unwind with friends over the weekend, Bout Time Pub & Grub promises to be your go-to destination for fantastic food and unforgettable experiences.

Join us on May 17th as we raise a glass to new beginnings and the enduring spirit of camaraderie that defines Bout Time Pub & Grub.

You don’t have to wait any longer – Bout Time’s Ogden Location is set to reopen on May 17th! Stop by and check out the fully renovated location!

Address:

3651 Wall Ave #1232, Ogden, UT 84405

Hours:

Daily 10:00 AM – 1:00 AM

About Bout Time

Bout Time Pub & Grub was started by a group of friends wanting to create a neighborhood pub with fresh, crave-able food, cold drinks, and great sports in an uncompromising atmosphere.

