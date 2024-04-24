RV University School of Business Spearheads Dialogue on Technology-Driven Business Growth at the Inaugural International Research Conference

The School of Business at RV University successfully concluded its inaugural Annual International Research Conference (AIRC 2024), a two-day event focused on “Sustaining Business Growth: Use of Emerging Technologies.” The conference fostered vibrant discussions on data-driven decision-making, public policy, consumer behavior, market dynamics, and government processes.

AIRC 2024 provided a distinguished forum for scholars, practitioners, and industry experts worldwide to explore contemporary business challenges and the transformative impact of technology.

Overall, the conference welcomed over 55 submissions, with 32 selected for presentation, covering diverse fields including marketing, operations, economics, finance and accounting, analytics, information management, entrepreneurship, human resources, organizational behavior, and sustainability.

Commenting on the conference, Prof. (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice-Chancellor of RV University, said, “Research drives teaching, and teaching in turn drives research. I am delighted that RVU’s School of Business has organized the first edition of the Annual International Research Conference (AIRC) 2024. First conferences will always remain special. The theme of the conference, “Sustaining Business: Use of Emerging Technologies,” is a very apt one. RVU is delighted to partner with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) Global and Dhurakij Pundit University, Thailand, in this regard. I wish to compliment the Dean of the School of Business, Dr. Subhashree, and her entire team for putting together a wonderful interdisciplinary conference. It is thrilling for me to see the participation of deans from other schools, which only goes on to improve our commitment to interdisciplinarity.”

“The success of AIRC 2024 leaves us inspired and energized. The well-thought-out theme of the conference attracted scholarly research input. This conference showcased not only the cutting-edge research driving business but also a remarkable spirit of inquiry, collaboration, and innovation among our scholars and students. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Mohit, Dr. Jyoti Vidhani, and our dedicated professors and student volunteers for orchestrating such a transformative event. AIRC has established a vibrant platform for future academic endeavors, and I eagerly anticipate its continued growth,” said Dr. Subhashree Natarajan, Dean of RV University’s School of Business.

The conference commenced with keynote addresses by Dr. N. R. Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor of BASE University, and Dr. Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice-Chancellor of RV University. Dr. Bhanumurthy underscored the need for research to address real-world issues, while Dr. Murthy emphasized the power of collaboration in driving academic advancements.

The valedictory function was graced by Dr. D. K. Subramanian, Dean and Professor (Rtd.) of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Dr. Subramanian underscored the pivotal role of technology in modern business, reflecting on his journey as a tech consultant amidst the evolution of technology from rarity to necessity.

Faculty presentations saw Professors Venkatesh R. Betigeri (Government Polytechnic, Panaji) and Geetanjali Diwani and Riya Diwani (SSMRV College, Bengaluru) clinching the top spots, while research scholars Mrs. Shilpa Badrinath Bidi (Manipal Academy of Higher Education) and Kannan T. emerged victorious in their categories. Among students, works by Mohammed Hussain and Sachin R. Arasanal (PES University) and Kanika Shetty and Ravi Kiran Erra (School of Business, RV University) secured first and second place, respectively.

The conference featured thought-provoking insights across various themes, such as:

Cybersecurity and Tech Adoption: Researchers explored cyber threat awareness, machine learning for health predictions, and sustainable urban transport.

Researchers explored cyber threat awareness, machine learning for health predictions, and sustainable urban transport. Finance and Economic Trends: Studies analyzed Indian and US ESG funds, news website revenue models, and Indian consumer trends.

Studies analyzed Indian and US ESG funds, news website revenue models, and Indian consumer trends. The Future of Education: Discussions highlighted technology’s role in addressing inequity, creating optimal learning environments, and improving teacher well-being.

Discussions highlighted technology’s role in addressing inequity, creating optimal learning environments, and improving teacher well-being. Marketing in the Digital Age: Sessions explored AI’s impact on startups, the influence of social media, and effective influencer marketing strategies.

Collaboration and recognition

Expert session chairs and co-chairs, including Dr. Gopal Varadharajan (IIM Tiruchirappalli), Dr. Ankit Katrodia (Northwest University, South Africa), and Dr. R. Venkatesakumar (Pondicherry University), guided discourse and shared valuable insights on research and publishing.

The conference concluded with the Best Paper Awards, recognizing exceptional contributions across faculty, research scholars, and student presentations.