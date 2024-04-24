Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC)

New Brunswick, N.J. – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Johnson & Johnson(NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernsteins 40thAnnual Strategic Decisions Conference (SDC) on Wednesday, May 29th, at the New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY. Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 1:30 pm (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing theJohnson & Johnsonwebsite atwww.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.