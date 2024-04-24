Capture Management Expert Expands Service Offerings in #GovCON

Capture Management Expert adds Industry Integration Service Offering.

Capture Management Expert, LLC (CME), a premier provider of #GovCON Business Development and Capture Management expands their service offerings.

CME specializes in revenue growth small businesses in the government contracting market place. CME has expanded their service offerings to provide Industry Integration Services. While most small businesses may not have the necessary contracting vehicles for every agency, CME’s Industry Integration Service provides small businesses with a reach into larger prime contractors to develop contractual relationships to bring additional services to the US government marketplace.

CME’s Chief Business Development Officer, William Swann, offered these comments: “For government contracting, integration services ensure seamless communication between a small company and larger industry integration partners. That facilitates faster and more accurate bid submissions, increasing a company’s chances of winning contracts. We take great pride on providing outstanding services to small businesses and various socioeconomic companies such as 8(a), Hubzone, SDVOSB and WOSB. Our goal is to grow these socioeconomic companies through government contracting and build the ecosystem in non-traditional areas of the US.”

About Capture Management Expert, LLC:

Founded in 2022, CME brings fractional business executives to the market to assist socioeconomically disadvantaged companies in the government contracting (#GovCON) marketplace. CME provides scalable business development and capture management services to the #GovCON community and fosters teaming to bring innovation and speed of delivery to support the Department of Defense and Federal Civilian marketplace.

Point of contact:

Capture Management Expert, LLC

Marketing Department

571 642-1003

media@capturemanagementexpert.com

http://www.capturemanagementexpert.com