Blackwell Law Firm Personal Injury Lawyers Opens New Office in Athens, Alabama

Blackwell Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm in northern Alabama, announces the opening of its newest office at 286 U.S. Highway 31, Suite 203, Athens, Alabama 35611. The firm now serves clients across the Tennessee Valley from offices in both Huntsville and Athens.

The Blackwell Law Firm focuses exclusively on Alabama accident and injury law. From its offices in both Huntsville and Athens, firm attorneys handle serious personal injury cases statewide. Firm lawyers have prepared personal injury cases for trial in counties and courtrooms across Alabama. The firm handles serious injury cases including auto accidents, commercial truck crashes, workers’ compensation claims, workplace accidents, construction accidents, dangerous drug and medical device claims, nursing home abuse, and wrongful death cases. The firm is proud of its results on behalf of injured clients.

All attorneys at the Blackwell Law Firm have obtained the highest peer ratings for excellence. Blackwell Law Firm attorneys are experienced in the courtroom and focus exclusively on personal injury cases. Other law firms frequently refer their injured clients to the Blackwell Law Firm due to our experience and past results. Our firm lawyers also frequently teach personal injury seminars to other professionals. We focus all our work and study on personal injury law because we believe that’s important to our injured clients. When someone suffers a serious injury, they deserve a lawyer who is completely focused on working hard to achieve the maximum possible result. The entire Blackwell Law Firm team is committed to the pursuit of excellence and justice in every single case.

Why open a new office in Athens? For years, the firm’s attorneys have handled injury cases across northern Alabama from their office in downtown Huntsville. Over the last 25 years, Blackwell Law Firm attorneys have represented people in Athens and Limestone County. Firm attorneys have tried many cases to verdict at the Limestone County courthouse in Athens. The firm believes opening a second office in Athens is an important decision to better serve our clients across the Tennessee Valley. The city’s growth makes Athens an ideal location for Blackwell Law Firm’s expansion. We believe our two offices provide greater access to clients who are injured and need important legal help. The firm is eager to contribute directly in the local community.

For more information about Blackwell Law Firm, Alabama personal injury lawyers, you can reach us at (256) 261-1315 in Huntsville or (256) 867-0061 in Athens. We also provide legal information and answers on our website at Blackwell Law Firm.