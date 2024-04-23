Swaraj Unveils Exquisite Limited-Edition Tractor to Commemorate its Golden Jubilee

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra group on Monday unveiled limited-edition tractor, to mark its Golden Jubilee. Crafted with precision and adorned with golden accents, the Limited-Edition tractor is a symbol of Swaraj’s gratitude to its loyal customers.

From the main golden decals to MS Dhoni’s signature, who is also an esteemed customer and brand ambassador of Swaraj, every detail of this exclusive model exudes class and style.

Limited-edition variant of the Swaraj 855 FE and Swaraj 744 FE tractors was showcased at a ceremony commemorating Swaraj Tractors’ 50th anniversary. The celebratory event, set against a backdrop of nostalgia and camaraderie, served as a tribute to Swaraj’s enduring legacy and a token of gratitude to all of its stakeholders. This limited-edition tractor will be available for only two months across the country in five Swaraj variants- 843 XM, 742 XT, 744 FE, 744 XT, and 855 FE.

The event witnessed culmination of Josh Ka Swaran Utsav, a nationwide campaign that returned after traversing the length and breadth of the country and visiting over 50,000 customers. Additionally, a sand art crafted during the event from Desh Ki Mitti, collected from every corner of India stood as a testament to Swaraj’s deep roots across diverse landscapes. Attendees were moved by a heartfelt testimonial video narrating Swaraj’s incredible journey, which captured the emotions of stakeholders across the country.

The unveiling of a coffee table book, further enriched the narrative of Swaraj’s legacy, serving as a living testament to its fifty-year journey. More than just a collection of anecdotes, it captures Swaraj’s rich history, journey, and intangible relationship with stakeholders, which will be remembered and revered forever.

In a poignant moment, a new CSR program- ‘Skilling 5000’ was also announced underscoring Swaraj’s commitment to driving positive change in society, aligning with Mahindra Group’s philosophy of ‘Together we Rise’ and FES’s purpose to ‘transform farming and enrich lives’.Through ‘Skilling 5000’, Swaraj aims to empower women and specially abled by providing vocational skills in agriculture and other trades.