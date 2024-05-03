One Way Exteriors Welcomes New Sales Tech to Colorado Branch

Gutter company in Colorado just recently added a new sales tech to the team and are excited to see how this investment in Kirkland will benefit homeowners across Colorado.

One Way Exteriors, a professional gutter company in Colorado, is excited to announce the newest addition to its team. Kirkland has officially joined the Colorado branch as the new sales technician, bringing with him a ton of experience and expertise in the industry.

The addition of Kirkland is part of One Way Exteriors’ continuous effort to provide the best service and quality products to its customers. With his dedication to outstanding customer service and in-depth knowledge of gutter systems, Kirkland is set to play a pivotal role in further strengthening the company’s presence in the region.

Colin DeHaan, the proud owner of One Way Exteriors, commended Eric, the Colorado operator, for his outstanding decision in hiring Kirkland. DeHaan expressed his excitement for the positive impact that Kirkland’s expertise will bring to the Colorado location, further solidifying the company’s commitment to excellence.

In a statement, DeHaan said, “I am incredibly proud of Eric for bringing Kirkland onboard. His experience and passion for the industry align perfectly with our company values, and I am confident that his presence will elevate our gutter services in Denver and customer satisfaction levels even further. We are excited to welcome Kirkland to the One Way Exteriors family and look forward to the success that lies ahead for our Colorado branch.”

As One Way Exteriors continues to grow and expand its operations, the addition of Kirkland as the new Sales Tech underscores the company’s dedication to delivering top-notch gutter solutions to homes and businesses across Colorado.

For more information about One Way Exteriors and their gutter services, please visit OneWayExteriors.com or call (303) 865-7343 today.