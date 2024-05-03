Mango Animate Introduces a Text to Video AI Tool for Users to Enliven Ideas

Mango Animate develops an online text to video AI tool that enables users to transform scripts into videos within minutes.

Today, the video has become the mainstream of the social media landscape. Content creators invest a large amount of time and money in generating high-quality videos. Mango Animate strives to help them ease the workload and save the budget by launching an online text to video AI tool, Mango AI.

Mango AI is packed full of robust features, supporting users in producing engaging videos effortlessly. It offers an extensive collection of meticulously designed templates that cater to various occasions, such as business, education, and technology. What users need to do is choose a template and enter the script. The text to video AI tool will automatically convert the script to a professional video. If users want to have a polished video, it provides them with a wide range of customization options. Users can tailor backgrounds, resolutions, aspect ratios, and fonts to their needs.

What sets Mango AI apart from other text to video AI generators is its lifelike AI avatars. A rich selection of digital avatars across different ethnicities, ages, and professions is at users’ fingertips. These avatars feature micro facial expressions and precise lip-syncing, adding a human touch to videos.

Another feature worth mentioning regarding the text to video AI tool is its AI voices. There are a plethora of realistic voices in 20+ languages, including English, French, Hindi, and Arabic, assisting users in creating videos targeted to a variety of regions and countries. Human-like AI voices of Mango AI make it easy to connect with a diverse audience intimately.

“The advanced AI technology of Mango AI ensures that videos are not only visually captivating but also engaging and impactful. Its sharing feature allows you to distribute videos via links or on social media platforms with just a few clicks. The text to video AI tool is a good fit for people who want to craft and share AI animation videos with ease,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

To learn more information about the text to video AI tool, please visit Mango AI.

