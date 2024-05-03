Support DEI in the Workplace with Confetti’s AAPI Heritage Month Collection of Virtual Events

Don’t miss the opportunity to honor the AAPI community with your team. Let Confetti curate unforgettable virtual experiences for AAPI Heritage Month!

As the global community comes together to honor AAPI Heritage Month, Confetti, the leading provider of innovative team building solutions, is excited to unveil a special series of virtual events designed to honor the cultural differences, contributions, and impact of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Observed annually in May, AAPI Heritage Month serves as a poignant reminder for individuals and organizations to acknowledge the significance of diversity. To mark this occasion, Confetti’s AAPI Heritage Month Collection offers a variety of immersive experiences tailored to uplift and celebrate the AAPI community.

From informative workshops to trivia challenges, Confetti offers a diverse array of activities aimed at encouraging teams to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all employees.

Looking for somewhere to start? Here are 5 of Confetti’s standout AAPI Heritage Month experiences, guaranteed to promote fun, awareness, and understanding:

Exploring AAPI Art

In a lecture-style setting, uncover hidden backstories and discover little known facts about popular AAPI art installations through pictures and incredible storytelling.

AAPI History & Culture Trivia

A virtual trivia game show all about Asian American and Pacific Islander History & Culture, featuring questions about famous people, pop culture, history, and more.

Thai Cooking Class

Spice up your culinary experience and learn how to cook authentic Thai cuisine in a virtual cooking class.

Boba Tea Making Class

Satisfy your team’s milk tea cravings and learn how to create an Instagram-worthy boba tea.

AAPI Month Wellness Class

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month while de-stressing with your team! Practice and learn about the diverse traditions rooted in AAPI culture and experience the benefits of centuries-old healing practices such as yoga and meditation.

Get ready to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in style with Confetti – because prioritizing DEI is crucial, and we’re here to make it fun! Here’s why.

Ease of Planning: We’ve mastered the art of hosting unforgettable celebrations. Simply choose your preferred virtual experience, and leave the planning to us.

Budget-Friendly: Treat your team to a memorable experience without breaking the bank. Our events are not only fun but also affordable.

Global Fun: Bring your team together from across the globe for AAPI Heritage Month. Our virtual events unite everyone, no matter where they are.

Unique & Memorable: Say goodbye to ordinary celebrations. Our events are designed to create laughter, foster connections, and make lasting memories.

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month is crucial for fostering DEI and inspiring action towards a more inclusive and innovative workplace culture. Confetti offers effortless and engaging ways to connect with your team, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and unity in the pursuit of a more equitable workplace.

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month and inspire your team to make a difference at www.withconfetti.com!

