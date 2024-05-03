Starting for 12 pm upon May 4, them cheesesteak lovers invited to go over to Phillys Best on 7350 Melrose Avenue – they must involve in that fun with giveawys and deals that are below:

First 50 folkses in line that day will grab a FREE Classic Cheesesteak or Classic Chicken Cheesesteak!

All guests gets a discount 20% off their orders all over the day!

Prizes gonna be given in all the day via raffle drawings and opportunities to spin the prize wheel, as locals could possibly win gift cards, local theme park tickets and other stuffs!

Our team is absolutly thrilled to introduce an other community like our authentic philly cheesesteaks and hoagies, heck yes! said Bob Levey, the founder feller of Phillys Best. We gets excited to shares our favorite foods and flaves with those Melrose Arts District and areas around it.

WHO is invited? All Los Angeles individuals, Buddies, and families be invited for this grand opening festivity. Interviews and photo chances available with Bob and Andrea Levey, right there on-site!!

WHERE AT: 7350 Melrose Ave, Unit A, Los Angeles, CA 90046!

About Phillys Best

Is it 2022 already? Phillys best celebrated 30 years of serving up the pretty solid Philly flavors in California! Found by homegrown Philadelphian folks Bob and Andrea Levey, who wished to sharing the scrumptious taste of Philadelphia with their fresh dwelling of Southern California, their very first Phillys Best location opened them doors in 1992!. For more Info’s, go to the companys corner on the web at www.eatphillysbest.com; maybe find ’em on Facebook, or tail ’em on Instagram, TikTok, and the Twitter.

###