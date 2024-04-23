NASA Sets Coverage of Roscosmos Spacewalk Outside Space Station

WEBWIRE – Monday, April 22, 2024

NASA will provide live coverage, beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, April 25, as two Roscosmos cosmonauts conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The spacewalk is expected to begin at 10:55 a.m. and could last up to seven hours.

NASA will stream the spacewalk on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agencys website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

Expedition 71 crewmates Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub will venture outside the stations Poisk airlock to complete the deployment of one panel on a synthetic radar system on the Nauka module.The two cosmonauts will also install equipment and experiments on the Poisk module to analyze the level of corrosion on station surfaces and modules.

The spacewalk will be the 270th in support of space station, and will be the seventh for Kononenko, who will wear the Orlan spacesuit with the red stripes, and the second for Chub, who will wear the spacesuit with the blue stripes.

