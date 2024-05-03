OSCR360 Team Returns from IAAI Fire Investigation Training Conference in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS – May 2, 2024 – PRLog — L-Tron’s OSCR360 team returned from another successful annual International Association for Arson Investigators (IAAI) Training Conference. This year’s conference took place in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 7-12, 2024. At the event, L-Tron met arson investigators and fire personnel from across the country and introduced many attendees to OSCR360.

L-Tron team member, Julianne Pangal reflected on the event, “I thoroughly enjoyed my second trip to the IAAI Training Conference. It was great to chat with so many fire investigators, and to show them how OSCR360 can assist their departments with everything from investigations to building documentation and training. It’s so positive to hear stories from current customers who are using – and loving – OSCR360 on a regular basis. I’m already looking forward to the 2025 event in Atlantic City!”

A State Fire Marshal, and current OSCR360 user, stopped by the L-Tron booth at this year’s IAAI fire investigation training conference. They shared some feedback on the system, “The [L-Tron] guys originally sold us on the camera. We didn’t even realize how powerful the software was and what it could do until we received our OSCR360 System. We love OSCR360. We’ve used it on everything!”

Discover more about OSCR360

OSCR360 (https://www.L- Tron.com/OSCR360) is a multi-purpose tool that can be used at every fire scene, from large outdoor environments to cramped indoor spaces, training, building documentation and more. The system excels at capturing high-quality 360-degree images that provide context within burnt and darkened environments. Within the OSCR360 Desktop Software, each 360 image acts a container to organize and present additional digital evidence, including maps and blueprints. The OSCR360 software allows users to create a powerful and comprehensive virtual walkthrough of any scene (https://www.L- Tron.com/fire)

About L-Tron

For over twenty years, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide purpose-built technology built from your voice. The patented OSCR360 was developed for our public safety clients, to whom we offer 24/7/365 technical support. We are proud to participate in and sponsor public safety training events and non-profit organizations nationwide. “Your Success is our Purpose.”