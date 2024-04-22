Earth Day 2024: RPG Group & its companies Champions Green Initiatives

RPG Group, one of India’s leading business conglomerates, reaffirms its commitment to environmental sustainability through a series of impactful initiatives across its various companies. The group has pledged to conserve, restore and grow one million trees by 2030, with 1t.org, a Geneva- based World Economic Forum platform. The choice of conserving and growing trees is a symbolic representation of the group’s focus on a green and clean environment.

CEAT Ltd., a flagship company under the RPG umbrella, is at the forefront of sustainability initiatives with its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and embrace renewable energy. In accordance with the national commitment of net zero emission by 2070, CEAT has proactively stepped up in emission management. With a vision to “Reduce Carbon Footprint by 50% by 2030,” CEAT has embarked on multiple initiatives to achieve this goal. These include increasing the use of renewable electricity by 40% by 2025, reducing water intensity by 50% by 2030, and aiming for 40% sustainable materials in tyre raw materials by 2030. CEAT has also prioritized manufacturing sustainability, with several factories certified by leading environmental organizations and adopting zero liquid discharge practices. CEAT’s efforts in digitisation and smart factory enablement with Industry 4.0 is creating a significant positive impact on resource and process efficiency.

Raychem RPG, another key player in RPG Group’s portfolio, involved in appliances, electrical, and electronics manufacturing, is committed to renewable energy and water conservation efforts. The company has installed solar power systems at its facilities, enhancing its cumulative renewable energy capacity up to 2081 kWp. Additionally, Raychem RPG has implemented rainwater harvesting ponds and surrendered its bore-well to central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to reduce groundwater usage, showcasing its dedication to sustainable water management practices.

Harrisons Malayalam Limited, an integrated agricultural & plantation business, under RPG Group company focuses on biodiversity conservation, plastic-free zones, and reducing agrochemical usage. HML is continually improving the environmental performances by minimizing the consumption of natural resources, water harvesting and contributing to social forestation. As a part of HML sustainability policy, the company reduced the man-animal conflict in the farms by implementing various activities of wild life protection in association with Forest Department like ‘respecting Elephant corridor’, ‘no killing and hunting and trafficking of wild animals’ etc.

RPG Foundation, the philanthropic arm of RPG Group, is dedicated to environmental conservation. Through its nature:re initiative the foundation aims to preserve land and marine biodiversity while promoting regenerative agriculture practices. Most recently, RPG Foundation through nature:re has installed artificial reefs in Arabian Sea near the coast around Worli Koliwada. These reefs become a harbour for small and large native species, and act as a carbon sink as well as boost the livelihood of coastal communities at Worli Koliwada, once they mature. The foundation is also establishing a network of interconnected public parks and green zones from the Northern tip to Southern end of Mumbai to provide suitable habitats for native flora and fauna. In collaboration with associations of similar interest, RPG Foundation works to preserve and improve the natural environment in the bustling urban landscape of India, where green spaces are declining rapidly.

Through nature:re, RPGF is working towards rebalancing the ecosystem by giving back to earth through regenerative farming practices. Transition to regenerative agriculture is crucial as it promotes economic progress, food security and helps to reverse climate change.