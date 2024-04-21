Mastering Valuations in Emerging Markets: ASA’s Exclusive Webinar for Business Valuers

HERNDON, Va. – April 19, 2024 – PRLog — Business valuations in emerging markets present unique challenges compared to their counterparts in developed markets. To address this, the BV544 Valuation Considerations in Emerging Markets webinar is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 11, 2024, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Eastern Standard Time.

Hosted by ASA, this webinar aims to provide participants with valuable insights into conducting valuations in emerging markets. Led by industry expert Andy Southall, Associate Director at Grant Thornton, attendees will gain an inside view on navigating the complexities of emerging market valuations.

The webinar agenda will cover crucial topics such as scoping engagements, evaluating management forecasts, determining the cost of capital, and addressing regulatory considerations specific to emerging markets. Participants will learn to recognize key challenges and apply appropriate methodologies tailored to these unique contexts.

Designed for business valuers and professionals in related fields, the webinar promises to offer practical insights and strategies for performing valuations in emerging markets. Upon completion of the course, participants will be better equipped to tackle the complexities of valuations in these dynamic environments.

To register or for more information please visit https://bit.ly/ 49GtWIn or contact us at (800) 272-8258.

