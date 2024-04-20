The most Trending Video Making Application, LIKE App Ranked One in the Apple Store in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India

Recently introduced Shape modification feature helped LIKE to increase their user base

The feature became widely popular among Indian users within few days of launch

Active user base of more than 25 million in India

LIKE App, a short video platform and mobile app with body recognition special effects, has been ranked number one on the Apple Store in India. The same has been confirmed by App Annie that showcases LIKE on number one in Apple Store. This announcement comes in from the company’s recent ‘Shaping Magic’ feature, which effortlessly modifies the shape and form of body features from head to toe. LIKE App has an active user base of more than 25 million users in India.

Apple Store Trending Apps App Annie’s Data on Trending Apps on Apple Store in India Apps

For LIKE, India is an important market and this entertaining application is gaining its popularity amongst the youth here. It is the first time a company has developed a body shaping feature globally. The augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) feature is an innovation in video application field offering a much more advanced feature for youth to experiment with.

The effect is entirely customizable by the end users because it enables users to adjust the degree to which their body outline/parts are modified and also re-shape individual body elements. In other words, the LIKE users can adjust their body silhouette individually. Hence, it helps in creating the perfect video by their own definition of beauty – which they control.

Such video platform and special effects app with cutting-edge technology including AI, AR and independently innovated body recognition enhances users to create videos of their favorite heroic / fiction characters comparable to movies.

About LIKE Application

LIKE Application was launched in August 2017 by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd. It is fun video maker and music video editor application which moves with the beat, creating videos with various magic effects embedded in the video. It is an easy to use video making app which can be used to create and share videos on social platforms. The app is available in 23 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malyalam and Punjabi. LIKE has more than 50 million users globally in over 200 countries and 25 million users from India.

You can also visit: https://www.like.video/.