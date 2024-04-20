LIKE App Pioneers Augmented Reality (AR) Body Shaping Feature

New Delhi, Delhi, India

It’s the first time, a company have introduced Shape modification feature

LIKE app is at the top chart in trending platform of Apple Store

The feature became widely popular among Indian users within few days of launch

LIKE App, a short video platform and mobile app with body recognition special effects, has recently introduced the first augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) feature called ‘Shaping Magic’ globally. Expanding its reach to more LIKE users, the new feature is available for free enabling video creators to effortlessly modify the shape and form of body features from head to toe. The recent addition has lead LIKE app to top in the trending applications of the Apple store.

LIKE – Shaping Magic

It is the first time a company has developed a body shaping feature globally. With various entertainment mobile apps available in India that offer multiple face modification features, these apps are very popular among the youth who like to experiment with their photos/videos. LIKE’s Shaping Magic is designed to not only leverage this trend but to also offer a much more advanced feature for youth to experiment with. Based on AI Technology, Shaping Magic feature is an innovation in video application field.

The effect is entirely customizable by the end users because it enables users to adjust the degree to which their body outline/parts are modified and also re-shape individual body elements. In other words, the LIKE users can adjust their body silhouette individually. Hence, it helps in creating the perfect video by their own definition of beauty – which they control.

Mr. Aaron Wei, Global Vice President, LIKE App said, “We are glad to experience an overwhelming response from LIKE users after the introduction of Shaping magic features. LIKE and parent company, Bigo Technology are dedicated to being the first to ensure that everyone can experience free AI and AR technology with utmost ease. With hundreds of unique special effects, LIKE is empowering video creators to effortlessly turn their imagination into reality.”

Such video platform and special effects app with cutting-edge technology including AI, AR and independently innovated body recognition enhances users to create videos of their favorite heroic / fiction characters comparable to movies.

Some of the unique special effects in LIKE app includes:

Super Power – Augmented reality effect based on skeleton tracking and classification technology, empowering creators to add supernatural effects that match body movement 4D Magic – AI-powered body movement tracking paired with image editing and special effects processing that allows for interchangeable, dynamic backgrounds that can accommodate multiple people in a video Music Magic – Identifies background music while accurately matching special effects to any sound, enabling users to express emotions freely by choosing different themes Dynamic Stickers – Applies face-detection and tracking technology to enable dozens of unique and active overlays in users’ videos, such as costumes, masks and more

Click here to watch the video.

About LIKE Application

LIKE Application was launched in August 2017 by BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd. It is fun video maker and music video editor application which moves with the beat, creating videos with various magic effects embedded in the video. It is an easy to use video making app which can be used to create and share videos on social platforms. The app is available in 23 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malyalam and Punjabi. LIKE has more than 50 million users globally in over 200 countries and 25 million users from India.

Please visit: https://www.like.video/.