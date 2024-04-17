TapList – The Photo Powered Everyday List App for iPhone and iPad now available

Quickly and easily manage daily medications, supplements, groceries with visual lists using photos and notes. Now available in the Apple Appstore.

Emotive Engines, LLC launches “TapList: Photo Powered Lists” in the Apple Appstore for immediate purchase and download.

TapList is a very visual list app that allows you to attach photos and notes to list items. Lists and list items are large and easy to read, and can be clearly checked off as completed if desired. It can be used to list medications with photos, water tracking, daily supplement tracking, grocery lists and much more. With TapList you can capture photos right in the app or import from your Photos app.

Gestures make TapList fast and enjoyable to use – pinch to close lists, swipe up on photos to make them full size, pinch to zoom in on photos when full screen, swipe down to return to normal size, and swipe down again to close the list item. Swipe right on list items to mark them complete or swipe right on a list to mark all of the list items as completed in one step. Swipe left on lists or list items to delete.

TapList is particularly useful for the senior population to track medication intake and marking things as done is helpful for those with memory challenges. But everyone can benefit by listing daily tasks and having the ability to reference them quickly.

Sharing from TapList is quick and easy. A user can share a list item photo with Messages or Mail, or list item details and entire lists as PDF. All list data and photos are synced with iCloud. If TapList is also installed on another apple device using the same iCloud account such as an iPad, data will synchronize to that device.

The UI also offers 10 different color themes for personalization. Dark, Midnight, Dark Blue, Blue, Graphite, Purple, Pink, Sage, Light Gray and Limestone.

Instead of requiring a costly, recurring subscription TapList is available as a one time, lifetime purchase for $9.99 USD. Updates with new functionality are free for life. To review TapList, please contact us for a FREE download code for the Apple Appstore.

Learn more at https://taplist.today

View in the appstore: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6475751746

About Emotive Engines, LLC

Designing and developing beautiful iOS applications.