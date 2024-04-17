Bronx Personal Injury Law Firm Law Offices Of Stuart M. Kerner, P.C. Is Now Kerner Law Group, P.C.

The Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner, P. C., a well-established personal injury law firm in The Bronx, is excited to announce its expansion and rebranding as Kerner Law Group, P.C. This change comes with the addition of a new associate attorney, Matthew H. Kerner, Esq., who will play a crucial role in the firm’s mission to provide exceptional legal services to accident victims in the area.

The Bronx community has long relied on the expertise and dedication of attorney Stuart M. Kerner and his team of personal injury lawyers. With the addition of Matthew H. Kerner, Esq., the firm is now better equipped to handle the growing demand for personalized and experienced legal representation in personal injury cases, particularly those involving car accidents.

Stuart M. Kerner, the founding attorney of Kerner Law Group, P.C., expressed his enthusiasm about the firm’s expansion, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Matthew H. Kerner, Esq. to our team, and with it our rebranding to Kerner Law Group, P.C.. His expertise and commitment to client service align perfectly with our firm’s values and mission. Together, we will continue to fight for the rights of accident and injury victims in The Bronx and ensure they receive the compensation they deserve.”

As an experienced personal injury attorney in The Bronx, Kerner Law Group, P.C. understands the challenges faced by individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. The firm’s attorneys have extensive experience in handling a wide range of personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, slip, trip and fall incidents, and premises accidents.

The Bronx is a vibrant and diverse community, and Kerner Law Group, P.C. is committed to serving its residents with the highest level of legal representation. The firm’s attorneys are well-versed in the unique aspects of personal injury law in The Bronx and are dedicated to helping clients navigate the complex legal process.

Clients can expect personalized attention and compassionate support from the moment they contact Kerner Law Group, P.C. The firm’s attorneys take the time to understand each client’s unique situation and develop a tailored legal strategy to achieve the best possible outcome.

For more information about Kerner Law Group, P.C. and its car accident attorney services in The Bronx, please contact Stuart M. Kerner, esq. at (718) 796-7900 or visit https://yourbronxlawyers.com.

About Kerner Law Group, P.C.

Kerner Law Group, P.C., formerly known as the Law Offices of Stuart M. Kerner P.C., is a leading personal injury law firm in The Bronx, NY. With a team of experienced and dedicated attorneys, the firm provides exceptional legal representation to accident victims, focusing on car accidents, slip, trip and fall incidents, and premises cases. Kerner Law Group, P.C. is committed to fighting for the rights of injured individuals and ensuring they receive the compensation they deserve.

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/bronx-personal-injury-law-firm-law-offices-of-stuart-m-kerner-p-c-is-now-kerner-law-group-p-c/