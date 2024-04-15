Revo Sunglasses Joins as a Sponsor of Charleston Race Week at Patriots Point

Revo, the premium, high-quality, performance sunglass company is excited to join the 2024 edition of Charleston Race Week at Patriots Point as a sponsor. Widely considered the pinnacle of annual sailboat racing events in the country, Charleston Race Week will host its 28th regatta April 18-21, 2024.

“We look forward to partnering with Charleston Race Week and to bring our industry-leading lens technology and message about eye protection to this prestigious sailing community,” said Cliff Robinson, Revo CEO.

Revo is known for its best-in-class lenses, offering unmatched protection from the sun’s harmful rays on and off the water. Sailors wear Revo sunglasses around the world, including filmmakers Renan Ozturk and Mark Synnott, who recently sailed the arduous 8,000-mile Northwest Passage from Main to Alaska, and photographer William Woodward, who sailed across the Pacific Ocean from Washington to Hawaii.

Charleston Race Week prides itself on fostering technical innovations on and off the water that improve the sailing experience, acknowledged Randy Draft, event director. “We’re excited to partner with Revo because their advanced lens technology and renown quality is exactly the type of product our sailing community is looking for, especially when it comes to sunglasses.”

All Charleston Race Week competitors, attendees, and visitors can experience Revo’s best-in-class lens experience during the regatta. Revo will have its sunglasses available for purchase on the USS Yorktown.

About Charleston Race Week at Patriots Point

Charleston Race Week (CRW) emerged from humble beginnings as a small, local championship event to become one of the largest keelboat regattas in the Western Hemisphere, drawing many of sailing’s elite from around North America and the world. This iconic annual event is held each April in one of the world’s most desirable travel destinations, Charleston, SC. Charleston Race Week is headquartered at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum — home to two national landmark ships: the USS Yorktown and USS Laffey. The regatta boasts top-notch racing set against the iconic Charleston skyline, Ravenel Bridge, Fort Sumter, and other scenic locations. Charleston Race Week is known for world-class race management, education, and Goslings Rum to make an event unlike any other.

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. More than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world with both contemporary and heritage designs.