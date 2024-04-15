AIR INDIA MOBILE-APP WINS GOLD FOR INNOVATION AND FUNCTIONALITY IN 2024 ASIA-PACIFIC STEVIE® AWARDS

Air India has won top honours for its mobile app in the 11th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards announced recently. The innovative and customer-friendly Air India mobile app offering seamless guest experience bagged the Gold Stevie® award for Innovation in General Utility Apps across the Asia Pacific region.

Air India is the first airline from India to receive this honour. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in diverse business related programs. More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year across various categories.

Post its acquisition by the Tata Group, Air India has completely revamped its mobile app, with a dedicated focus on guest experience. A host of innovative features that help reassure guests and provide timely information in an easy-to-consume fashion have been added, along with an overhaul of its design by Air India’s in-house teams in Kochi and Silicon Valley.

These features include a dynamic splash screen with information most relevant to customers, easy-to-access information about upcoming trips, including the dining menu onboard, timely notifications, intuitive loyalty portal, a world-leading GenAI virtual assistant and a pioneering ‘flight status’ feature that even provides information about the incoming aircraft for the flight.

“The Air India mobile app is our flagship digital channel through which we connect with our guests and delight them on the day of travel. It is a true embodiment of our technology approach – customer-obsessed, design-rich, cloud-only, mobile-friendly, data-driven, and AI-infused. Our app features path breaking innovations such as the airline industry’s very first generative AI virtual assistant ‘AI.g.’ The app is on a journey of continuous improvement and more industry-leading innovations are on their way. We sincerely appreciate this recognition by the Stevie® awards,” said Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India.

Other features like an easy-to-use baggage tracking capability and comprehensive computer-vision capabilities are in the pipeline. The app has garnered diverse praise from its users in the app stores and has a stellar 4.7 rating in the Apple iOS app store in India, which is the best rating of any airline from India and is among the best global airlines in their home markets.

“We are impressed by the Air India app’s dynamic splash, whisking users away to exotic destinations. The Flight Status feature shines as the showstopper, transforming travel uncertainties into reassuring snapshots of real-time information. With AI.g as a virtual concierge and personalized journeys through My Trips, the app elevates the travel experience, making it not just a journey but a rich narrative waiting to unfold,” observed the Jury member team selecting the winners.