Mango Animate’s Free AI Video Generator Bings Text to Life

In the past, creating a high-quality video requires seasoned animation experience, expensive professional equipment, and even coding skills. Nowadays, with the advent of AI-powered tools, everyone with ideas are able to access the animation industry to generate professional-looking content. Mango Animate, a leading animation software provider, recently introduced its free AI video generator named Mango AI. Designed for everyone, especially for novice users, Mango AI offers adaptable features to cater to a variety of purposes.

Mango Animate’s free AI video generator reduces users’ learning curve, thanks to its intuitive and user-friendly interfaces. Users don’t have to spend time mastering complicated procedures to get started. This tool encourages users to easily begin their creation by just entering their text into the designated field, which will automatically convert content into a video. If they need further customization, it is also allowed but that’s all for later.

Most users choose Mango AI to generate AI-powered videos owing to its unique whiteboard feature. The free AI video generator equipped each video with a built-in whiteboard where content will be showcased. In this way, audiences remain engaged with the information being shared, without being distracted by extraneous components. Not only does Mango AI offer users the ability to select an appropriate whiteboard for their content presentation, but it also provides the option to apply 3D title effects.

Note that all videos created on Mango Animate’s free AI video generator are featured with a lifelike avatar. These avatars are designed to mimic authentic human expressions and are available in a range of ages, ethnicities, and skin tones. Additionally, users have the ability to integrate their faces into the existing AI-generated avatar, making the video more authoritative and relatable to audiences.

“Our free AI video generator makes it easy for you to expand their global reach, by providing AI voiceovers in multiple languages and supporting you to share videos on social media platforms (Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook),” said, Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

