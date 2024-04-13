Brazos Education Foundation Gives Three Houston Students a $5,000 Scholarship

Brazos Education Foundation is pleased to announce that three outstanding Houston-area students have received the $5,000 Murray Watson, Jr. Scholarship, which is awarded monthly to deserving students in Texas.

Local winners are Meshak Mbusa, an Alief Taylor High School graduate and University of Oklahoma freshman, Rogelio Vazquez, a University of St. Thomas senior, and Mona Farley, a University of Houston-Downtown graduate, and current University of St. Thomas graduate student.

The Murray Watson, Jr. Scholarship changes lives by giving deserving Texas students money toward their education. Here’s what these impressive winners had to say about what the scholarship has meant to them:

“Having been the recipient of the Murray Watson Jr. Scholarship, I’m blessed to be in this position. This award will contribute to me both financially and academically. Your assistance will provide the resources I need to reach and accomplish my educational goals!” – Meshak Mbusa, January 2023 recipient

“Thank you, Mrs. Larson and the Brazos Education Foundation, for this $5000 scholarship. This will alleviate financial stress at home since I am not able to have a full-time job to pay for my school and family needs. I am going through a career change from being a truck driver for 21 years to becoming a music educator. My family and I appreciate you and the Brazos Foundation for this grand opportunity.” – Rogelio Vazquez, September 2023 recipient

“I am incredibly grateful to have been chosen as a recipient of the Murray Watson Jr. Scholarship. This scholarship will enable me to concentrate on my academic pursuits as a nursing student at the University of St. Thomas Houston by relieving my financial burden. I am extremely appreciative.” – Mona Farley, December 2023 recipient

The $5,000 Murray Watson, Jr. Scholarship was established following the death of Murray Watson, Jr., founder and chairman of the Board of the Brazos Education Foundation and Brazos Higher Education Service Corporation, Inc. A true champion of higher education, Mr. Watson served in the Texas House of Representatives and Senate. Throughout his career, he worked to help students afford a higher education. “I have always believed that education is the one thing that cannot be taken away from a person, and I want to create ways to make higher education more accessible to young people.”

Key details of the scholarship include:

Scholarship Amount: $5,000 awarded monthly. Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must be a Texas resident, at least 17 years of age, a graduating high school senior, current college student or graduate student with a minimum 3.3 GPA (or equivalent) and accepted and committed to attending or enrolled in a U.S. – accredited state or nonprofit college or university located anywhere within the United States. Application Timeframe: One scholarship is awarded each month. Applications for each monthly period will be those received at 12:00 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on the 1st day of the month until 11:59 p.m. CT on the last day of the month. The Foundation’s computer is the official time-keeping device for each scholarship period.

Interested students are encouraged to visit their website, https://www.studentloans.com/scholarship, for information and access to the online application.

About Brazos Education Foundation

The Brazos Education Foundation is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2009 and located in Waco, Texas. The Foundation awards scholarships to college-going Texans to help with college tuition. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.8 million in scholarships.

The Murray Watson, Jr. Scholarship is funded by Brazos Higher Education Service Corporation, Inc., a Texas nonprofit whose goal is to improve lives by promoting college affordability and helping students and parents save money on their student loans. Founded in 1975, Brazos Higher Education has financed more than 2 million student loans.