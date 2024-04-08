Singaporean Hospitality Giant Ascott Enters North India with Paras Buildtech Gurugram, India – April 05, 2024 – Paras Buildtech, one of India’s leading developers along with

Paras Buildtech, one of India’s leading developers along with CapitaLand Investment Limited’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), today announced the grand opening of Citadines Paras Square Gurugram, its newest apart’ hotel. This marks a significant milestone for Ascott’s expansion in North India, offering business travelers a redefined experience that blends relaxation with unparalleled service. Citadines Paras Square located at sector 63A Gurugram is part of Paras Square, a mixed-use development by Paras Buildtech.

Citadines Paras Square Gurugram boasts of a prime location in the heart of Gurugram’s dynamic commercial hub, offering scenic views of the Aravalli Hills and convenient access to Delhi-NCR via highways and metro. The apart’hotel features 94 fully-equipped studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, catering to both business and leisure travellers. The fully-equipped kitchenettes and on-site amenities offer the perfect blend of work and personal time: state-of-the-art meeting space, fitness center, an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, refreshing outdoor swimming pool, guest lounge, bar, and laundry services, amongst others.

The property was inaugurated in the presence of key leaders from Ascott Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director of Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India, The Ascott Limited, Mr Hoshang Garivala, Country General Manager, The Ascott Limited India, Mr Rohan Rakendath Area General Manager, Ascott International Management India, Mrs Deepti Kamra, Hotel Manager, Citadines Paras Square Gurugram, Mr. Harindra Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Buildtech, Aman Nagar, Joint Managing Director, Paras Buildtech and Kunal Rishi Chief Operating Officer, Paras Buildtech.

Kunal Rishi,COO, Paras Buildtech said, “We at Paras Group are delighted to partner with The Ascott Limited for the launch of the first Citadines of North India at Paras Square Gurugram. This innovative offering caters directly to the evolving needs of Gurugram’s burgeoning Global Capability Center (GCC) and technology hub clientele. By providing a strategically located, fully-serviced residence solution with exceptional amenities, we’re confident Citadines Paras Square Gurugram will become the preferred accommodation partner for these businesses and their mobile workforces. This aligns perfectly with our vision to contribute to the growth of the hospitality landscape of the region.”

Vincent Miccolis, Managing Director of Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India for Ascott said, “We’re thrilled to unveil Citadines Paras Square Gurugram in the heart of India’s Millennium City. Gurugram is experiencing phenomenal growth, and this expansion is part of our goal to capture a larger share of India’s dynamic hospitality market, which is expected to clock 11-13 per cent revenue growth in 2024-25. India is a key driver of our Global growth footprint, with a target of opening 10 new properties in India by 2027. This ambitious target reflects our strong belief in the immense potential of the Indian hospitality market, fueled by a booming economy, rising disposable incomes, and a growing demand for serviced residences. The opening of Citadines Paras Square Gurugram marks a significant milestone in this exciting journey.

Citadines Paras Square Gurugram marks as the first hotel in North India under Ascott India’s portfolio, which now boasts a total of 18 properties across Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Goa and Chennai. The aparthotel offers a variety of room options for seamless short or extended stays, with ADA-compliant facilities ensuring accessibility for all guests.