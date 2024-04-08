PVR INOX HOSTS EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE OF “CIVIL WAR”: A GROUNDBREAKING CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE BY VISIONARY FILMMAKER ALEX GARLAND

PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India hosted an exclusive premiere of Alex Garland’s magnum opus, the fascinating, action-packed epic “CIVIL WAR” at PVR Directors Cut, Vasant Kunj yesterday.

The event was graced by senior diplomats, bureaucrats, filmmakers, industry leaders, academia, policy makers along with Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Ltd and Ms. Barkha Dutt, renowned journalist, Padma Shri awardee and multi-award winner.

The film, written and directed by the maverick Alex Garland, is being called the most thought-provoking & pertinent film in recent times. This eagerly anticipated film promises to redefine storytelling while delving deep into the complexities of human nature and society. The film-maker has crafted this triumph of story-telling through the lens of fearless war correspondents. Garland is not shy to call out the ground reality, unveiling near-future America in turmoil & showing how horribly it can go wrong if not attended to. His masterful narrative addresses the potential consequences of our actions.

If one is to engage honestly with ‘Civil War,’ one must also engage with the state of journalism. By exploring the unwavering commitment to truth through the lens of journalism, the film has the potential to spark vital discourse and inspire viewers to critically evaluate the information they encounter.

The film debuted at the SXSW festival last month & became the most debated film of the year. It’s an extraordinary & riveting action thriller brought to India by the motion picture arm of the group PVR INOX Pictures & releases in theatres on 19th April across the country.

Amidst a surge of Indian films narrating political themes via the movie’s premise e.g. The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story, Article 370 etc., ‘CIVIL WAR’ promises to fuel a thought-provoking conversation as we approach the general elections.

With a talented ensemble cast and breathtaking cinematography, the movie is poised to be a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with viewers on a profound level. The movie boasts of a star-studded cast including the Cannes Award-winning actress, Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura who grew to fame after his lead role as Pablo Escobar in ‘Narcos’, celebrated actor and comedian Nick Offerman and the ‘Dune’ starrer Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Interestingly, Alex Garland has just announced that he will take an indefinite hiatus from directing and Civil War is his swan song as a director. All the more reason to not miss this tour de force.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited said, “We are thrilled to present an exclusive premiere of ‘Civil War’ at PVR Director’s Cut as we bring this exceptional film to the big screen in the country via our studio distribution arm, PVR INOX Pictures. At PVR INOX, we have always believed in the power of cinema to transcend borders and cultures and this event underscores our dedication to providing our patrons with unparalleled cinematic experiences. ‘Civil War’ promises to be a masterclass in film-making and we are excited to present the movie to devoted cinema enthusiasts in India.”

PVR INOX is known for showcasing a wide array of foreign films from diverse countries, including those from world cinema organizing special screenings and festivals offering audiences a chance to delve into and enjoy cinema beyond the realms of local releases. Through its consistent collaboration with global producers, PVR INOX Pictures is creating a bridge with India’s rising demand for cinema that is language agnostic with global cinema. It is bringing the best of international cinema to Indian viewers, underscoring a dedicated commitment to the burgeoning foreign language film market in the country.