IIIT Bangalore launches a multi-cloud Certification for non-techies to bridge market-talent supply gap

The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) has expanded its academic portfolio to launch an Executive Post-Graduate Certificate program in Cloud and DevOps, powered by upGrad, one of Asia’s largest integrated learning, skilling and workforce development majors. This innovative online program marks a significant milestone, positioning itself as the first of its kind to offer in-depth coverage of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, including concepts tested in AWS and Azure exams.

According to industry reports, over 50% of enterprises are projected to adopt industry Cloud platforms by 2028 to expedite their business endeavours, highlighting Cloud’s evolution from technology disruption to business indispensability. However, over 19% of recruiters are struggling to find experienced DevOps professionals. It is also interesting to note, that organisations practising DevOps, as per reports deploy code 46 times more frequently and have a 96% higher success rate when compared to traditional development methods.

The program provides a thorough introduction to various cloud platforms, placing a significant focus on DevOps principles and advanced concepts like DevSecOps and SynOps. During each module, learners will be able to deploy web applications and undergo extensive hands-on training, preparing them for roles that require deploying and managing web applications in cloud environments.

Commenting on the launch, Prof Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT Bangalore said, “DevOps serves as a distinct approach to enterprise software development, emphasizing the necessity of cooperation, automation, and communication between software developers and IT operations teams. IIIT-B with its expertise in cloud development and DevOps has developed this comprehensive programme to meet future demands, thereby enabling the nation to build skills and expertise in this very important technical area.”

Through more than 50 live training sessions, learners will develop core DevOps skills such as continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD), containerization (Docker, Kubernetes), and infrastructure as code (IaC). They will also learn to design scalable microservices architectures, implement robust monitoring and logging, and utilize AI tools for code analysis, security enhancement, and process automation. Moreover, they will have the opportunity to receive additional hands-on training in preparation for the AWS Academy Cloud Foundations, Azure Fundamentals, and AZ-104 certification exams, making it a comprehensive learning experience.

“The launch of this program is a direct response to the surging demand for DevOps and Cloud computing that we’ve been observing. In the last one year, we’ve seen nearly 1.4 lakh learners sign up for our free Tech & Data courses, and hence, this program with IIIT-B will strike the right chord with tech and even non-tech enthusiasts. Our partnership with the university dates back to 2016, and with several in-demand online courses in Data, Software, and AI/ML, we’ve been able to command a strong position within the skilling and learning ecosystem,” added Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad. “Today, because of the macroeconomic circumstances, professionals are scrutinising their investments/spends, seeking skills that ensure both immediate market value and long-term relevance. Hence, this program represents hands-on tools and domain fundamentals to enhance employability. It has been built carefully for freshers in tech and non-tech enthusiasts who want to embark on their Cloud and DevOps journey,” concluded Kumar while talking about the origin and idea behind the new launch.