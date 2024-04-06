Hart Bros. Productions Announces Production of “Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy”

Hart Bros, Productions, formerly known as VanderHart Productions, proudly announces its new holiday film with a contemporary twist, “Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul A. Hart, “Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy” follows the story of Leo and Rich, Michelle’s two dads. Michelle is getting married but initially wants to skip the ceremony. Amidst the chaos of organizing their yearly Christmas bash, her dads persuade Michelle to opt for a grand wedding, fulfilling their own dream of the elaborate ceremony they never had. Chaos ensues, and a less-than-pleasant feud erupts between Rich and his sister-in-law, Angela, over who truly is a real family member and thus qualified to plan the wedding. Despite the ups and downs, lessons are learned, and audiences can expect a heartwarming and happy ending.

“We are finalizing postproduction,” said Paul A. Hart, Director of Hart Bros. Productions. “And we are confident that ‘Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy’ will resonate with audiences because we are dedicated to delivering a film that not only entertains but also inspires and uplifts.”

Stay tuned for updates as production on “Fathers of the Bride: A Yuletide Wedding Comedy.” Website: fathersofthebride.com

For media inquiries, please contact: HartBrosFilms@yahoo,com 562-761-2585

For licensing and distribution inquiries, the film will be available starting April 30, 2024.