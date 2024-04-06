Acceleration Economy Analysts Introduce AI Ecosystem Summit to Connect Platforms, Partners, & Industry Accelerators

Acceleration Economy has announced the AI Ecosystem Summit – an exclusive gathering of vendors, partners, and customers co-creating, selling, and buying AI technology. The event running December 11-12, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona will bring these stakeholders together to exchange actionable ideas that can accelerate industry-specific innovation.

The AI Ecosystem Summit will feature 300+ platform providers, partners, and business tech decision-makers from mid-market and enterprise companies, as well as a number of AI startups. The diverse group of participants will fast-track access to people, ideas and innovations in an intimate setting with an audience of qualified professionals. This is not a tradeshow or a legacy analyst conference, it is a new event for a new era where all constituents participate in the agenda

The AI ecosystem is evolving in ways that parallel the cloud computing market as chronicled by Cloud Wars founder Bob Evans for nearly a decade. In the early days of cloud computing, the big focus was on data centers and infrastructure, but that’s evolved to a greater focus on the applications that businesspeople engage with. The same is true in the AI market, where vendors, ISVs, integrators, and customers spanning the cloud and AI markets are rapidly forging new partnerships to strengthen their competitive positions.

“The AI phenomenon has supercharged that ecosystem focus and the resulting co-creation,” Evans said. “Now the cloud vendors are also AI vendors and they’ve got to rethink how they approach this market at the same time they need to get customers involved in co-creation.”

According to John Siefert, CEO and co-founder of Acceleration Economy, the summit will equip participants to build collaboration strategies for this environment and accelerate vertical industry results based on AI innovation.

“Industry acceleration, in everything from CPG and retail to financial services and healthcare, requires like-minded stakeholders – platform providers, ISVs, systems integrators, and customers – to come together to solve problems and enable new initiatives through co-creation,” Siefert says. “Our goal is to bring people like this together, across the platforms and industries that make up this new AI ecosystem, to discuss, debate, and define what is possible.”

For those interested in sponsoring, speaking, or attending the event who have not been pre-qualified by the Acceleration Economy Practitioner Analysts, please visit the event website to submit a qualification form.

About Acceleration Economy

Launched in 2021, Acceleration Economy is an analyst firm created by technology practitioners focused on AI, cloud, cybersecurity and data platforms, vendors, products and solutions. With 125,000 active members accessing articles, reports, guidebooks, podcasts and video-based executive courses, the community of business, IT, cybersecurity, data, developer, finance professionals and partners tuning into our unique analysis of the AI ecosystem is growing daily.

Our clients are some of the largest technology vendors on the planet, including the Cloud Wars Top 10, where we offer content marketing and advisory services.