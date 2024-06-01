Mango AI Introduces Talking Photo Feature to Breathe Images into Life

Mango Animate upgrades Mango AI with an innovative talking photo feature.

Mango Animate improves digital marketing, communication, and collaboration with its taking photo feature addition in Mango AI. As one of the prominent providers of digital media solutions, Mango Animate continues to expand its suite of tools with features that cater to a growing need for advanced content customization and interaction. By leveraging the talking photo feature, users are able to animate static photos and add voiceovers, transforming them into engaging stories.

Its talking photo features can be used for a variety of digital media projects, both professional and personal. They then add their text or upload their audio. Finally, they can select the dubbing voice. Mango AI has integrated platforms such as AwsPolly and Azure that provide a substantial number of voice options from which to choose. Now, all the user has to do is hit the “Create AI Video” button to get the final video which they can download to their device.

The talking photo feature is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and French. It caters to a worldwide audience. This feature is suitable for creating personalized video greetings, educational content that brings historical characters to life, and dynamic marketing materials.

The effectiveness of the talking photo is not confined to audience engagement; it also benefits content creators like YouTubers. The impressive array of facial expression options can considerably improve the level of realism for content creators. Users can choose from five distinct settings—speaking only, blinking and speaking, blinking with natural facial movement, moderate facial movement, or intense facial movement. These options allow for a range of expressions that mirror human interactions more closely, making the digital characters come to life.

“Moreover, the lip-sync feature in talking photos carefully aligns spoken words with lip movements, ensuring that the audio and visual elements are synchronized for a more authentic viewer experience. This way, content creators can get highly personalized content for their channels and social platforms that will resonate with specific audiences,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.

To learn more about how to create a talking photo, please visit Mango AI.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups. The software is dedicated to making video creation more accessible to everyone.