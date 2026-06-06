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Odisha doubles rice milling charges

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha federal government has actually doubled the rice milling charge in order to smooth the paddy procurement from farmers and support the millers, an authorities stated.

The proposition in this regard was authorized by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday. The milling charge for parboiled (Ushuna) rice has actually been improved from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per quintal, while the charge for raw (Arua) rice is raised from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per quintal, a release provided by the CMO stated.

The authorities stated that the two-fold rice in milling charge is anticipated to motivate the millers, which will eventually reinforce the state’s paddy processing community. The millers were making such needs given that a very long time in view of increased labour salaries, fuel cost and expense of other milling inputs.

The authorities stated that the relocation will benefit the more comprehensive farming worth chain by making sure smoother handling of paddy and rice stocks. The improved milling charge will be executed with instant impact as the paddy procurement season continued throughout the state.

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