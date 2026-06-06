B’luru fresher gives up 60K task, fears getting stuck

A Bengaluru fresher exposes that she stopped her Rs 60,000-a-month marketing task, she enjoys, stressing she will be stuck in one location.

In a video shared on Instagram, Diksha, 22, stated the task came through her college positioning and was among the primary factors she transferred to Bengaluru. “So I was earning 60k a month at 22 as a fresher in a marketing job. It was my college placement and the main reason Bangalore shift hone ka (for moving to Bengaluru).”

The Bengaluru better stated she took pleasure in the function and valued the experience she acquired throughout her time there. “No doubt it was a fun job. I met amazing people, learned a lot and I will always be grateful for it.”

Regardless of that, she stated she discovered herself progressively unpleasant with the regimen that featured the task.

Why did the Bengaluru fresher stopped her task?

Describing her choice, the Bengaluru better stated she did not wish to continue with the exact same cycle every day. “I didn’t want to quit, but at the same time I didn’t want the same routine.”

She then explained what that regular appeared like for her. “Nine to five kaam karo, sorry nine to nine kaam karo (work from nine to five, sorry, work from nine to nine), ghar aake khao, so jao and then repeat (come home, eat, sleep and then repeat) and then wait karo weekend ka to actually enjoy my own life (and then wait for the weekend to actually enjoy my own life).”

The fresher likewise described disappointments with management while discussing her experience. “Aur isi beech tumhara man child manager tumhari sunen na (and on top of that, your man-child manager doesn’t listen to you), then fuck that job.”

She continued: “Apne dimag ka dahi karne se accha unke dimag ka dahi kar do (instead of letting them mess with your mind, mess with theirs) aur kisi random Tuesday ko resign kar do (and resign on some random Tuesday).”

Did the Bengaluru fresher have another task lined up?

According to the video, she did not. “I don’t have any backup plans. I don’t know what I want to do in my life.”

She stated she was particular about one thing. “I just know I don’t want to spend my whole life stuck in one place.”

The Bengaluru fresher acknowledged that her choice brings threats however stated she was comfy taking that opportunity. “I know it’s risky, but no risk, no stories.”

She included: “Let’s see how my unemployment era goes.”

What did the Bengaluru fresher state about beginning over?

Towards completion of the video, the fresher stated she is not scared of starting once again if things do not go as prepared. “Aur nahi chala toh? Koi na, I can always start again (and if it doesn’t work out? That’s okay, I can always start again).”

She concluded with a line that numerous audiences highlighted in the remarks. “I want to be young, dumb and broke for now.”

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Web responds to her choice

The video has actually brought in many responses from users who stated they might connect to what the Bengaluru fresher shared.

“Let’s go, girl! More power to you. Keep shining,” composed one user.

Another commented, “I am in that situation, your video gave me the power.”

A 3rd user stated, “Strongly recommended.”

“I am going through the same situation, and your video gave me hope,” another individual composed.

One remark read, “Yes I agree with you.”

Another user responded, “This is so brave.”

A various commenter included, “Sometimes taking a break is also important.”

(Disclaimer: This short article is based upon a viral social networks post and online responses. The Economic Times can not separately validate the credibility of the material and does not claim or back it.)