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Hong Kong – Applications for allowing dogs to enter permitted food premises to close on June 8

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Applications for allowing dogs to enter permitted food premises to close on June 8

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     The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) today (June 6) reminded restaurant operators who are interested in applying for the dog-admission permission to promptly submit their applications on or before the deadline June 8 (Monday).

     A spokesman for the FEHD said, “The application process is simple. Restaurants intending to apply may submit their applications electronically through the FEHD’s dedicated webpage (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/dog_restaurants/index.html). Apart from hotpot restaurants, barbecue restaurants (including teppanyaki and Korean barbecue), and restaurants with an area less than 20 square metres, all restaurants with a full licence may apply for the dog-admission permission.”

     The spokesman reminded restaurant operators to complete the electronic submission of their applications by 11.59pm on June 8.

     The FEHD is accepting applications from restaurants for allowing dogs to enter their premises. As of 6pm yesterday (June 5), the department has received over 2 000 applications. The application period will end on June 8. To implement the new measure in a prudent and orderly manner, a quota of not more than 1 000 restaurants is set for the first phase of application. As more than 1 000 applications have been received, allocation will be made by balloting.

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