Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tsim Sha Tsui

Fatal traffic accident in Tsim Sha Tsui ***************************************



Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Tsim Sha Tsui today (June 6), in which a woman died.

Police received a report at 2.12am today that a taxi driven by a 69-year-old man was travelling along Nathan Road from Tsim Sha Tsui towards Mong Kok. When approaching Granville Road, it reportedly knocked down a 34-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

Sustaining serious injuries, the woman was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 2.41am.

The taxi driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

Investigation by the Special Investigation Team 1 of Traffic, Kowloon West is under way.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers. The contact number is 3661 9023.