16.4 C
London
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Subscribe
Home International Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tsim Sha Tsui

Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Tsim Sha Tsui

By
Editor
-
0
73

Fatal traffic accident in Tsim Sha Tsui

***************************************


     Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Tsim Sha Tsui today (June 6), in which a woman died.    

     Police received a report at 2.12am today that a taxi driven by a 69-year-old man was travelling along Nathan Road from Tsim Sha Tsui towards Mong Kok. When approaching Granville Road, it reportedly knocked down a 34-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

     Sustaining serious injuries, the woman was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 2.41am.

     The taxi driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death and is being detained for enquiries.

     Investigation by the Special Investigation Team 1 of Traffic, Kowloon West is under way.

     Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers. The contact number is 3661 9023.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Hong Kong – Applications for allowing dogs to enter permitted food premises to close on June 8

International 0
Applications for allowing dogs to enter permitted food premises...

Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Castle Peak

International 0
Fatal traffic accident in Castle Peak *************************************      Police are...

Hong Kong – FEHD investigates malicious act undermining environmental hygiene

International 0
FEHD investigates malicious act undermining environmental hygiene *****************************************************************      A spokesman for...

Popular

Hong Kong – Applications for allowing dogs to enter permitted food premises to close on June 8

International 0
Applications for allowing dogs to enter permitted food premises...

Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Castle Peak

International 0
Fatal traffic accident in Castle Peak *************************************      Police are...

Hong Kong – FEHD investigates malicious act undermining environmental hygiene

International 0
FEHD investigates malicious act undermining environmental hygiene *****************************************************************      A spokesman for...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here