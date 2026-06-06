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Hong Kong – Fatal traffic accident in Castle Peak

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Fatal traffic accident in Castle Peak

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     Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident happened in Castle Peak today (June 5), in which a man died.    

     Police received a report at 5.52pm today that a light goods vehicle (LGV) driven by a 34-year-old man was travelling along Lung Mun Road towards Tuen Mun town, while a heavy goods vehicle driven by a 50-year-old man was travelling along Lung Mun Road towards Lung Kwu Tan. When approaching the junction of Lung Mun Road and Lung Fai Street, the two vehicles reportedly collided head-on.

     The LGV driver was trapped inside the vehicle and rescued by firemen. Sustaining serious head injuries, he was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital in unconscious state and was certified dead at 7.15pm.

     Investigation by the Special Investigation Team 1 of Traffic, New Territories North is under way.  

     Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers. The contact number is 3661 3800.
 

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