Hong Kong – FEHD investigates malicious act undermining environmental hygiene

FEHD investigates malicious act undermining environmental hygiene *****************************************************************



A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said today (June 5) that the department is investigating a suspected incident of malicious damage to environmental hygiene in Mong Kok District last month. The person involved has been arrested.

Last month, media reported rubbish scattered on the ground near a litter container in Mong Kok, with rodents feeding on the refuse. Following investigation, the FEHD found that the rubbish had been deliberately poured off from the litter container by a suspect, who also interfered with the rodent trapping device set up by the department. With the assistance of the Police, the man involved has been arrested.

The spokesman said that the FEHD condemns acts that maliciously undermine environmental hygiene. The department will conduct further investigation and will initiate prosecution if sufficient evidence is available.

According to the Public Cleansing and Prevention of Nuisances Regulation (Cap. 132BK), raking waste is an offence. Offenders are liable to a fine of $5,000 on first conviction, and $10,000 on subsequent convictions. Under the Public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance (Cap. 132), interfering with equipment used by the FEHD for destroying and removing vermin is also an offence. Offenders are liable to a fine of $5,000.

​The spokesman said that the department has also stepped up enforcement in Mong Kok against illegal acts such as illegal refuse disposal, including surprise operations conducted during early morning and evening hours. In May alone, the FEHD issued 160 fixed penalty notices to offenders pursuant to the Fixed Penalty (Public Cleanliness and Obstruction) Ordinance (Cap. 570) in Mong Kok. At the same time, the FEHD has strengthened cleaning and rodent control work in rear lanes across Mong Kok. The department will continue to closely monitor the hygiene conditions in the area and take appropriate action as necessary.