Central Asia go to drives multi-sector cooperation, Business delegation signed 66 MoUs and arrangements to take Belt and Road chances

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jun 5, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –A company delegation led by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR),John Leeand arranged by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), finished its very first drop in Kazakhstan from 1 to 3 June and are now checking out Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, for the last leg of its Central Asia trip from 4 to 5 June. Throughout the check out, the delegation consulted with senior agents of the city government and company neighborhoods, effectively advancing cooperation chances throughout numerous sectors. The HKTDC will act on crucial jobs helped with throughout the go to by offering expert post-‘objective company matching and assistance services, with a view to accelerating task application while continuing to help Hong Kong business in checking out additional global cooperation chances. Business delegation helped with the finalizing of 66 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and arrangements throughout its check out to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, covering locations such as trade, financial investment, financing, innovation and air travel. In addition, 15 cooperation contracts were signed at the federal government level, while non-delegation members signed 15 MoUs in locations consisting of academic community and culture, bringing the overall variety of arrangements and MoUs signed to 96. These results have actually laid a strong structure for deepening financial and trade ties amongst Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, highlighting Hong Kong’s function as an essential platform for Mainland business to go worldwide and more promoting long-lasting partnership with Central Asian markets. Looking ahead, the celebrations anticipate inviting more Central Asian business to Hong Kong and HKTDC’s flagship worldwide conferences and exhibits, consisting of the Belt and Road Summit and InnoEX, to capitalise on Hong Kong’s strengths as a worldwide organization and trading center and additional deepen cooperation. Throughout its remain in Uzbekistan, the delegation consulted with senior authorities, trade bodies and company agents, consisting of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) of Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, and IT Park Uzbekistan, to acquire thorough insights into the nation’s financial advancements, market environment and financial investment chances. Summarizing the Central Asia see, MrLeestated: “The function of this check out is threefold. To even more check out emerging markets and lay a strong structure for long-lasting financial and trade advancement. Second, to reinforce government-to-government relations and promote closer bilateral cooperation. Third, to develop a hub-to-hub cooperation design. Throughout the go to, I led a delegation of 75 magnate from Hong Kong and Mainland business to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan– the 2 biggest economies amongst the 5 Central Asian nations. The delegation went to more than 20 occasions and examined numerous tasks in the financing, development and innovation, and facilities sectors. The check out was extremely effective and attained 8 significant results.” Mr Lee convened with the Presidents, Prime Ministers and other senior authorities of the 2 nations. Both sides accepted reinforce top-level interaction and pursue multi-faceted partnership. The Government of Uzbekistan has actually accepted develop a Consulate General in Hong Kong. In addition, numerous arrangements were signed, consisting of jobs with considerable financial investment worth. Both sides acknowledged that the hub-to-hub cooperation design will develop more comprehensive and much deeper partnership in between the 2 areas and drive top quality advancement. They will increase top-level shared sees, support each other’s advertising activities and collectively broaden their networks.” To deepen financial and trade cooperation, the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC collectively hosted an organization supper in Uzbekistan, drawing in around 230 magnate and senior authorities.Prof Frederick MaChairman of the HKTDC, stated at the supper: “The Central Asia go to has actually provided worthwhile results and when again declared the trust put by Central Asian nations in Hong Kong’s function as a bridge. In tapping emerging markets, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, with its worldwide reliability, robust institutional structure, first-rate expert services and the HKTDC’s international network, serves not just as an essential springboard for Mainland business to go international, however likewise as an entrance for abroad business to go into the Mainland market, successfully assisting in two-way financial investment and trade circulations. This virtuous cycle of going worldwide and drawing in foreign financial investment totally shows Hong Kong’s irreplaceable worth under the Belt and Road Initiative in addition to the HKTDC’s strengths as the favored platform for business pursuing two-way growth.” The delegation consisted of magnate from Hong Kong and 17 provinces and towns throughout the Chinese Mainland, covering a broad variety of sectors, consisting of monetary and expert services, logistics and transport, development and innovation, trade, green markets along with the media. For the very first time, agents from journalism associations signed up with the delegation, in action to the Policy Address’s effort to help the regional media in broadening their network beyond Hong Kong and informing the great stories of Hong Kong. Throughout its Kazakhstan see, the delegation assisted in 43MoUs and arrangements, consisting of: 1. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”

2. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)

3. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Satbayev University

4. Airport Authority Hong Kong and Almaty International Airport

5. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”

6. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Commex HK Link Digital Trading Company Limited and Eurasian Trading System Export” International Commodity Exchange (ETSE)

7. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and JINGSH CONSULTING LLP

8. Chinese Manufacturers Association and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”

9. Cyberport and Astana Hub

10. Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development in Kazakhstan

11. Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and Astana International Exchange (AIX)

12. Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)

13. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and Astana Hub

14. Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Ltd. and Astana Hub

15. The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”

16. Law Society of Hong Kong and National Bar Association of Kazakhstan

17. BOCHK and Bank of China Kazakhstan and Baiterek

18. BOCHK and Samruk Kazyna

19. Bosera International Asset Management Limited and JSC “Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan”

20. Cathay Pacific and Almaty International Airport and Almaty City Government (Tourism Development)

21. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Freedom Holdings

22. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Samruk Kazyna

23. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)

24. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Air Astana

25. Deloitte China and Universal Energy Co., Ltd.

26. Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Dasco Capital Ltd.

27. Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Astana International Financial Centre(AIFC)

28. Ewpartners Investment Management Limited and Jiangsu Solicitude Medical Technology (Group) Limited and Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP

29. Goldford Group and Gas Energy Solution LLP

30. Hong Kong News Executives’ Association and The Newspaper Society of Hong Kong and Khabar Agency JSC

31. Jardine Matheson and KIDF

32. Jiaxin International Resources Investment Limited and Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

33. Koln 3D Technology (Medical) Limited and Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology

34. PCCW Limited and Kazakhtelecom

35. PCCW Limited and Khabar Agency JSC

36. SCMP and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC)

37. SCMP and GOBI PARTNERS and Astana Hub and Khan Tengri Innovation Hub

38.Soy-Sky FarmTech Company Limited (Hong Kong) and JSC NC Food Contract Corporation of Kazakhstan

39. Requirement Chartered Bank and Development Bank of Kazakhstan

40. Requirement Chartered Bank and Hangzhou CIEC Group Co., Ltd.

41. Templewater Limited and Freedom Holdings

42. The Standard and Freedom Horizons

43. Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Gold Astrum LLC Throughout its Uzbekistan check out, the delegation helped with 23 MoUsand arrangements, consisting of:

1. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU) 2. Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and IT Park Uzbekistan 3. Airport Authority Hong Kong and Fly Khiva Group 4. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Commex HK Link Digital Trading Company Limited and SINOCHEM PLASTICS GROUP “MCHJ XK” 5. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU) 6. Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and JINGSH CONSULTING LLP 7. Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU) 8. Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Tashkent City Municipality 9. Cyberport and IT Park Uzbekistan 10. The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCIU) 11. Law Society of Hong Kong and Chamber of Advocates of the Republic of Uzbekistan 12. A-Grade Energy Ltd and Zarafshan Golden Group of Uzbekistan 13. China International Capital Corporation Limited and National Bank of Uzbekistan 14. China International Capital Corporation Limited and Tashkent City Municipality of the Republic of Uzbekistan 15. Deloitte China and Orient Group and CITIC 16. Goldford Group and Automated Solutions Center 17. Templewater Limited and Uzbek-Oman Investment Company LLC 18. Templewater Limited and CSCEC INTERNATIONAL MCHJXK (China State Construction International Holdings Limited) 19. Templewater Limited and Tashkent City Municipality of the Republic of Uzbekistan 20. The Standard and Tashkent City Municipality of the Republic of Uzbekistan 21. Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. with Vita Group Farm 22. Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited and ADN Pharm-Sanoat Uzbekistan 23. Shaanxi Tirain Science & & Technology Co., Ltd. and Geodesy, Cartography and Remote Sensing Department, Cadastral Agency under the State Tax Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Other non-delegate organisations have actually likewise taken this chance to develop cooperations in numerous fields, consisting of education, culture, and more:

1. A-Grade Energy Ltd and Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan 2. A-Grade Energy Ltd and Freedom Holdings 3. China Mobile International Limited and Qazpost-YTO 4. City University of Hong Kong and JSC “Center for International Programs under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan 5. City University of Hong Kong and Satbayev University 6. City University of Hong Kong and Tashkent State Technical University 7. Education University of Hong Kong and Nazarbayev University 8. HKT and Education University of Hong Kong 9. Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Nazarbayev University 10. Hong Kong Polytechnic University and El-Yurt Umidi Foundation 11. Hong Kong Polytechnic University and New Uzbekistan University (NUU) 12. Thei and BILIM-INNOVATION International Social Foundation 13. Thei and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University 14. CCBI and Uzbekistan Bachelor’s Degree Association 15. West Kowloon Cultural District Authority– Hong Kong Palace Museum and State Museum of History of Uzbekistan

Picture download:https://bit.ly/4fmUpRL

Summarizing the Central Asia see,John LeeChief Executive of the HKSAR, stated: “The function of this see is threefold. To even more check out emerging markets and lay a strong structure for long-lasting financial and trade advancement. Second, to enhance government-to-government relations and promote closer bilateral cooperation. Third, to develop a hub-to-hub cooperation design. Throughout the go to, I led a delegation of 75 magnate from Hong Kong and Mainland business to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan– the 2 biggest economies amongst the 5 Central Asian nations. The delegation participated in more than 20 occasions and examined numerous jobs in the financing, development and innovation, and facilities sectors. The see was extremely effective and accomplished 8 significant results.” Prof Frederick MaChairman of the HKTDC, signed up withJohn LeeChief Executive of the HKSAR, senior authorities of the HKSAR Government and members of the delegation in satisfying the media, keeping in mind that the Central Asia go to led by the Chief Executive has actually effectively opened doors to organization cooperation with Central Asia The HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) collectively hosted an organization supper in Uzbekistan, bring in around 230 magnate and senior authorities Prof Frederick MaChairman of the HKTDC, stated at the supper: “The Central Asia go to has actually provided worthwhile results and when again declared the trust put by Central Asian nations in Hong Kong’s function as a bridge. In tapping emerging markets, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, with its worldwide trustworthiness, robust institutional structure, first-rate expert services and the HKTDC’s worldwide network, serves not just as an essential springboard for Mainland business to go worldwide, however likewise as an entrance for abroad business to get in the Mainland market, efficiently helping with two-way financial investment and trade circulations. This virtuous cycle of going international and drawing in foreign financial investment completely shows Hong Kong’s irreplaceable worth under the Belt and Road Initiative in addition to the HKTDC’s strengths as the favored platform for business pursuing two-way growth.” Throughout its check out to Uzbekistan, the delegation assisted in 23 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and contracts The delegation consulted with agents of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) of Uzbekistan to acquire extensive insights into bilateral trade and financial investment chances. Throughout the conference, Prof Frederick MaChairman of the HKTDC, metKhodjayev Jamshid AbdukhakimovichDeputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan The delegation consulted with agents of the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce to get thorough insights into the nation’s financial advancements, market environment and financial investment chances The delegation visited IT Park Uzbekistan to discover the current advancements in development and innovation



Media queries

HKTDC’s Communications & & Public Affairs Department:

Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org

Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.org

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces worldwide, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way worldwide financial investment and organization center. The HKTDC arranges worldwide exhibits, conferences and service objectives to develop service chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and worldwide markets. The HKTDC likewise supplies current market insights and item details by means of research study reports and digital news channels. To find out more, please go to: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Subject: Press release summary