Alltronics Officially Opens Malaysia Facility

Alltronics Holdings Limited (“Alltronics” or the “Group”) (SEHK: 833), a leading maker of electronic items, revealed the main opening of its production center in Penang, Malaysia. The brand-new operation marks an essential turning point in the Group’s method to diversify its production footprint beyond the Chinese Mainland while deepening its production existence in Southeast Asia.

The Penang center covers roughly 60,000 square feet and homes 12 assembly line, supplying a month-to-month production capability of 250,000 to 300,000 systems. It runs as an OEM production base for commercial electronic devices, environmental protection and electronic devices power modules, serving global consumers. The extra capability widens the Group’s production scale, shows growing client need and produces a platform for additional company advancement.

The opening develops on the Group’s tactical efforts finished in 2025, consisting of the acquisition of producing operations in Penang, Malaysia, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The relocation into Malaysia represented the Group’s very first production grip outside the Chinese Mainland. Following the acquisition in August 2025, the Group has actually broadened and updated the Penang center with innovative devices and procedure enhancements to reinforce performance and quality assurance. It now makes irrigation sensing units, thermostats, security gadgets and lithium battery loads.

Mr. Lam Yin Kee, Chairman and Executive Director of Alltronicsstated, “The Penang center plays an essential function beforehand the Group’s method to construct a more varied production network. Together with our growth into Vietnam, we are strengthening our production abilities and increasing supply chain versatility throughout our operations. These efforts reinforce the Group’s strength and dexterity in supporting our clients in a progressively vibrant worldwide environment.”

Mr. Lam Chee Tai, Eric, Chief Executive and Executive Director of Alltronicsincluded, “The Penang operation is increase gradually and is currently supporting a growing pipeline of orders from existing and brand-new clients. With broadened assembly line and updated systems, we are prepared to scale output as need boosts. The Group is assessing the prospective facility of another center in Malaysia with equivalent capability to support the Group’s next stage of development.”

Authorities agents of Malaysia, together with Alltronics’Board of Directors and management, officiate at the ribbon-cutting event for the Group’s brand-new Malaysia center.

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With 12 assembly line and a regular monthly capability of 250,000 to 300,000 systems, Alltronics ‘Malaysia center expands the Group’s production scale and supports growing client need.

About Alltronics Holdings Limited (Stock code: 833)

Alltronics Holdings Limited is generally participated in the style and manufacture of a vast array of electronic items with quality and design. The Company is a constituent stock of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Hong Kong Micro Cap Index. To learn more, please go to the business site http://www.alltronics.com.hk/



Subject: Press release summary