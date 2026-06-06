AGE 2026: HighTide Therapeutics Presents New Findings Supporting HTD1801’s Renoprotective Potential in Oral Presentation

GLASGOW/ HONG KONG – Jun 5, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –HighTide Therapeutics, Inc. (2511. HK), an ingenious biopharmaceutical business concentrating on the advancement of multifunctional, multi-targeted treatments for cardiovascular– kidney– metabolic (CKM) illness, today provided brand-new findings on the renoprotective results of its lead prospect HTD1801 in an oral discussion at the 63rd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress in Glasgow, UK.

HTD1801 is a first-in-class anti-inflammatory metabolic modulator (AIMM) targeting the AMPK-NLRP3 axis. In the finished Phase III trials (SYMPHONY-1 and 2), HTD1801 showed considerable enhancement in kidney function in clients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) and standard eGFR of 60– 90 mL/min/1.73 m TWO. Treatment of these clients with HTD1801 led to a mean boost of +3.08 mL/min/1.73 m two in eGFR after 52 weeks (95% CI: 0.46– 5.70), without proof of hyperfiltration or fluid retention. These findings recommend that HTD1801 might separate from existing treatments, with the prospective to postpone or avoid illness development.

This research study was performed by HighTide Therapeutics in cooperation with the research study group led by Academician Jiandong Jiang at the Institute of Medicinal Biotechnology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and even more checked out the mechanistic basis underlying these medical observations. In glucose- and palmitic acid-induced podocyte injury designs, HTD1801 substantially maintained podocyte practicality and prevented apoptosis. HTD1801 likewise brought back expression of the crucial podocyte structural proteins nephrin and podocin, while minimizing the levels of the inflammatory marker phosphorylated NF-κB and the apoptosis executioner caspase-3. In a diabetic nephropathy (DN) design, HTD1801 showed dose-dependent enhancements in kidney architecture, lowered tubular injury ratings, attenuated kidney inflammatory and fibrotic modifications, and drove a robust decline in 24-hour urinary microalbumin.

The research study methodically showed that HTD1801 reduces podocyte swelling and apoptosis while supporting glomerular structure, supplying the current findings supporting its renoprotective capacity. These findings offer crucial clinical reasoning for the advancement of HTD1801 as a prospective disease-modifying treatment for persistent kidney illness (CKD) and other kidney illness.

Abstract Title: HTD1801 Attenuates Podocyte Apoptosis and Glomerular Injury: Mechanistic Insights into Renoprotection

Discussion Number: 2243

Discussion Date/Time: Thursday, June 4, 2026, 8:15 a.m. BST

Format: Oral Presentation

Speaker: Dr Filip Surmont, Chief Medical Officer of HighTide Therapeutics

“This study provides the first evidence into the renoprotective effects of HTD1801 at the podocyte and glomerular levels. The convergence of clinical and preclinical data further supports the disease-modifying potential of HTD1801 and its ability to target fundamental pathophysiologic processes in CKD or other renal diseases,” stated Dr Filip Surmont, Chief Medical Officer of HighTide Therapeutics. “We will continue advancing the clinical development of HTD1801 across CKD and related indications to provide more treatment options for patients worldwide.”

About HTD1801

HTD1801 is a first-in-class brand-new molecular entity that targets the recurring dangers underlying cardiovascular– kidney– metabolic (CKM) illness. It is an orally provided, anti-inflammatory metabolic modulator (AIMM) that, as a single particle, applies a distinct double system of action through activation of AMP Kinase and inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome, 2 complementary paths that reduce metabolic dysfunction. Several international scientific research studies have actually shown the thorough advantages of HTD1801, consisting of enhanced insulin level of sensitivity, glycemic control, lipid lowering, kidney security, weight decrease, hepatic enhancement, and anti-inflammatory impacts. Jointly, these findings support the capacity of HTD1801 to act as a fundamental treatment in CKM illness management.

For additional information, please check out www.hightidetx.com

Contact: pr@hightidetx.com



Subject: Clinical Trial Results