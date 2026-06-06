A couple of days earlier, news can be found in that the shoot of the Hindi variation of Drishyam 3 was finished, and now the group of the movie is getting ready for its October 2 release. The initial Malayalam variation was launched last month, on May 21, and lots of are questioning whether the Hindi variation will resemble it.

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 will not mirror Malayalam variation; Ravi Basrur signs up with Ajay Devgn’s October 2 release

A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama,”Drishyam (2015)and Drishyam 2 (2022) in Hindi were rather comparable to the initial movies. The Hindi Drishyam 3 will be an exception. The makers have actually dramatically modified the plot and twists. At the exact same time, they have actually ensured that it justifies the world of Drishyam“

The source likewise stated, “The makers are likewise thrilled with the brand-new additions. It is stated that Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have actually installed terrific acts. At the exact same time, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and others have actually when again provided great efficiencies.”

In a current unique interview with Bollywood Hungamadirector Abhishek Pathak had actually exposed that while both variations of Drishyam 3 will keep the exact same psychological core, the Hindi variation has actually been established in a different way to match its audience. “The Malayalam movie is a psychological household drama, while ours is a household thriller,” Pathak had actually stated.

The other fascinating details from the movie is that this time, the music has actually been offered by Ravi Basrur of KGF, Salaar, Marco and Harmful popularity. Surprisingly, Ajay Devgn had actually dealt with him in Bholaa (2023) and Singham Again (2024 ).

All 3 variations of Drishyam 3 in Hindi have actually had various music authors. Vishal Bhardwaj made up the tunes in part 1, while Devi Sri Prasad took control of in Drishyam 2

Provided by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and composed by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is all set to launch theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Check Out: Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 finishes shoot; Abhishek Pathak shares genuine wrap-up post: “This movie has actually been our world”

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

Tags: Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Drishyam 3, Drishyam franchise, Exclusive, Exclusive Interview, Interview, Malayalam Version, Mohanlal, News, Panorama Studios, Star Studio18

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