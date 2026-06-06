Starlet Celina Jaitly has actually released an in-depth declaration in action to legal notifications sent out by her separated hubby Peter Haag and his daddy, Wolfgang Haag, who have actually threatened to start character assassination procedures versus her. The advancement comes days after Semwal & & Co., acting upon behalf of Peter Haag and Wolfgang Haag, verified that 2 different legal notifications had actually been served to the starlet. The notifications declared that Celina had actually flowed incorrect, defamatory and deceptive declarations through social networks, interviews and media interactions while matrimonial and kid custody procedures stay pending before courts in Austria.

Celina Jaitly BREAKS SILENCE after Peter Haag and father-in-law sent out legal notifications; calls it “an effort to divert attention”

Reacting openly, Celina stated her legal group at Karanjawala & & Co. has actually currently sent an official reply. “Two legal notices have recently been sent to me by my estranged husband Peter & his father Wolfgang Haag, threatening to sue me for defamation. A response has aptly been submitted through my legal representatives, advocates at Karanjawala & Co.,” she mentioned.

The starlet declared that the notifications were meant to move focus far from concerns she has actually raised before authorities. “In my view, these notices are an attempt to divert attention from police complaints, lookout notices, allegations of violence, documented evidence before the competent authorities & pending before the courts,” she composed.

Celina likewise asserted that discussing her individual experiences and looking for legal solutions ought to not be thought about defamatory. “Speaking about my lived experiences & pursuing lawful remedies is not defamation,” she stated. Describing her household’s previous public looks, the starlet declared that media exposure had actually formerly been invited. “For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced, including Peter’s participation in magazine covers, interviews, articles featuring our children & me until it suited his own interests.”

She even more questioned why legal notifications were provided after she started speaking openly about her experiences. “It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother & pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers.” The starlet highlighted her relationship with her kids and stated they stay main to her continuous legal battle. “These are my children too. I am their mother & they are the reason I continue this fight.”

Celina kept that she has actually regularly supported joint custody and a friendly divorce. She declared that regardless of court orders, she stays not able to call her kids. “I have consistently supported joint custody & amicable divorce. Yet despite court orders, I remain without contact with my children just because I chose to fight for my rights.”

According to Celina, her public appeals originated from issues concerning her kids’s location and possible moving outside the jurisdiction of Austrian and Indian courts. “As a mother with joint custody, I believed it is both my right & responsibility to raise those concerns,” she mentioned.

The starlet even more declared that she has actually dealt with pressure and intimidation while residing in Austria and declared that efforts are being made to silence her. “What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent.”

Concluding her declaration, Celina stated she would continue pursuing legal treatments and revealed self-confidence in the judicial systems of both nations. “I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me. I am fighting with evidence & have full faith in the judicial systems of India & Austria.”

The conflict stays the topic of continuous legal procedures, with both sides providing varying accounts of the matter greatly.

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