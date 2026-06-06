Preity Zinta introduces jewellery brand name Jacarti; Celina Jaitly, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur sign up with events: “Mother of all selfies”

Star and business owner Preity Zinta has actually ventured into the high-end jewellery area with the launch of her great jewellery brand name, Jacarti Jewellery. The starlet just recently inaugurated the brand name’s brand-new shop in Mumbai’s Bandra area, with a number of buddies from the show business participating in the event.

Preity Zinta releases jewellery brand name Jacarti; Celina Jaitly, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur sign up with events:” Mother of all selfies”

Amongst those present at the occasion were stars Celina Jaitly, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur. The event marked a crucial turning point for Zinta as she broadens her expert portfolio beyond movie theater and sports into the high-end retail sector.

Sharing minutes from the launch on social networks, Celina Jaitly praised Preity and applauded the brand-new collection. Publishing a selfie from the occasion, she composed, “CONGRATULATIONS PREITY. What a terrific night commemorating my beloved good friend Preity Zinta and the launch of her high-end fine jewellery brand name, Jacarti Jewellery, and its stunning brand-new shop in Bandra, Mumbai.”

Discussing the collection, Celina included, “Preity, congratulations on this extraordinary turning point. The jewellery is definitely remarkable sophisticated, unique, and really out of this world. Wanting you and the whole Jacarti group every success as this amazing brand-new chapter unfolds.”

She likewise motivated jewellery lovers to check out the collection, composing, “Guys, if you are jewellery enthusiasts, do go have a look at this spectacular, dreamy collection in Bandra.”

The starlet even more exposed that the night functioned as a reunion with pals from the market.”The night was made more unique being reunited with Lord Bobby, my co-star from Shakalaka Boom Boom, and overtaking Jiju Gene,” she composed, describing Bobby Deol and Preity’s spouse Gene Goodenough.

Vocalist and tv character Iulia Vantur likewise shared looks from the launch occasion. Praising Preity on her newest endeavor, she composed, “Friends, diamonds, memories and laughter. I mored than happy to commemorate my pal Preity’s brand-new endeavor. She brings her shimmer in whatever she does.”

On the acting front, Preity is tailoring up for a significant theatrical return with 2 extremely expected movies launching later on this year: Ambiance (September 18) and Lahore 1947 (August 13).

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Tags: Bobby Deol, service endeavor, Celina Jaitly, Gene Goodenough, Instagram, Iulia V Vantur, Iulia Vantur, Jewellery Brand, Launch, News, Preity Zinta, Social Media

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