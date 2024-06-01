Rockwell Time Joined Celebrities and Sports Icons at Golf Tournament in Support of the Heart of a Lion Foundation

Large face watch designer and manufacturer joined athletes and celebrities at the John Legends Celebrity Golf Tournament’s third stop in Phoenix, Arizona to benefit the Heart of a Lion Foundation.

Known for their unique style and large faces, Rockwell Time’s timepieces have become popular among athletes and pop culture icons. While the company’s mission is to design watches that provide both form and functionality for individuals who live life to the fullest, it also strives to give back to those who give their all to their country and community. The John Legends Celebrity Golf Tour benefits the Heart of a Lion Foundation, which supports first responders, military members, and their families and is a cause Rockwell Time is proud to get behind. On May 19-21, 2024, Rockwell Time joined celebrities and athletes for the third stop on the tour in Phoenix, AZ, to raise money for a common cause.

A firm believer in seizing all the opportunities life offers, the Founder of Rockwell Time, Rich Eggett, strives to support others in doing the same. Since 2007, “Live Unrivaled” has been the tagline and guiding principle behind Rockwell Time’s timepieces. Featuring eye-catching large faces, their watches are made of long-lasting, durable materials combined with innovative movement to help them reliably stand up to life’s exciting moments. Their custom military branded and tactical watches are a direct nod to military members, who can also take advantage of their HERO program to get a free watch with the purchase of another watch.

“I am extremely grateful for the sacrifices that others have made in order for me to live in a country with all the freedoms I have,” remarked Eggett. “I realize that they have come at a great cost, so I am grateful to be able to support the Heart of a Lion Foundation as they support our first responders and military members.”

In addition to supporting the Heart of a Lion Foundation, Rockwell Time supports its country in other ways. Despite the fact that many manufactured goods are made overseas, Rockwell is striving to create jobs for Americans. Several of the big-face watches sold by Rockwell are built in the United States. They are also made to Rockwell’s high standards and backed by a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

“At Rockwell, we are proud to be an American company, creating jobs, supporting the economy, giving back to those who protect us all,” stated Eggett. “We have truly enjoyed our time and the people we have met on the Legends Celebrity Golf Tour so far and look forward to upcoming events later this year.”

To find out more about Rockwell Time’s HERO program or to shop their collection of unique large-face watches, call 801-298-3016 or visit www.RockwellTime.com.

About Rockwell Time

Rockwell Time is a renowned action sports brand specializing in the design and production of unique, chic, high-quality watches. Available both offline and online at their official store, their products reflect the brand’s unique blend of style, spirit, and adventure.