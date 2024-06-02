Hong Kong – Protecting HK’s water quality

Protecting HK’s water quality *****************************



With limited natural water resources in Hong Kong, the Water Supplies Department (WSD) has adopted various measures to secure a sufficient water supply and maintain a high standard of quality to meet the city’s growing water needs.



News.gov.hk spoke to the WSD’s representatives to learn more about the department’s work on managing water storage, monitoring the precious resource and implementing the water conservation strategy.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (June 2) in text and video format.