Vedanta’s Priya Agarwal Hebbar Named Among WEF’s 2024 Class of Young Global Leaders

Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited & Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, has been selected as one of the five Indians to join the prestigious Young Global Leaders Class of 2024 by the World Economic Forum – a group of nearly 90 changemakers who are shaping the future and accelerating positive change through their ground-breaking work.

Established by the World Economic Forum in 2004, the Young Global Leaders Forum represents leaders under 40 from various fields, including politics, business, civil society, the arts, and academia, all dedicated to creating a lasting impact on their communities and beyond. Priya’s inclusion in the esteemed cohort underscores her exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to making a meaningful difference in society.

Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited & Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited, expressed in her tweet, “I am honoured and delighted to be recognised as part of the prestigious WEF’s Young Global Leaders 2024 cohort. I look forward to learning and collaborating with young changemakers from across the globe who are shaping the future through positive social impact.”

In the recent years, Priya has carved a niche for herself and for women in the male-dominated mining and natural resources sector. At Vedanta, she is championing the company’s ESG (environmental, social, governance) transformation and spearheads initiatives promoting environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Priya was also recently appointed as Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, and under her leadership, the integrated producer achieved its best-ever mined metal production, crossing the 1 million tonne mark. She is passionate about transforming the natural resources sector into a sustainable and inclusive sector with her leading many pioneering initiatives such as introduction of the first Battery Electric Vehicle in underground mining.

With focused action plans on decarbonization, water positivity, workplace safety, community welfare and workforce diversity, Priya’s leadership is driving Vedanta and HZL on a transformative journey to emerge as an industry leader in ESG. Hindustan Zinc recently ranked No. 1 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 in the metal and mining sector, while the parent company Vedanta Limited ranked 3rd in the assessment. The natural resources conglomerate has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Vedanta also recently rolled out an EV policy for all employees which incentivizes the switch to EVs.

She has led the development and implementation of a group wide inclusion policy for transgender employees to promote inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Additionally, Vedanta introduced a revolutionary parenthood policy, extending support to single parents and LGBTQIA+ employees, enhancing maternity benefits and offering sabbatical and flexible work options for women. Guided by Priya’s vision for inclusivity, the organization aims to achieve a 40% representation of women in leadership roles by 2030.

Under her stewardship, Vedanta’s philanthropic arm, the Anil Agarwal Foundation invested around $240 million in the last five years towards socio-economic development in India. The group has modernised over 5500 Nand Ghars (child care centres/anganwadis) across India and has also committed to invest $625 million over next five years for social impact. With a strong belief in the importance of ‘One Health’ for a sustainable future, Priya leads the Foundation’s animal welfare project TACO – The Animal Care Organization, to create a more holistic approach to animal care in India. In her personal capacity, Priya founded the Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA) in 2010, which is now the largest animal welfare organization in Maharashtra.

The WEF’s Class of 2024 is recognized for their commitment to improving the state of the world and their exceptional contributions to addressing global challenges. These rising stars exemplify the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and leadership needed to address the world’s most pressing issues.

For over two decades, the Forum of Young Global Leaders has cultivated a vibrant community of leaders who are at the forefront of driving positive change. This community serves as a beacon of collective action, driving initiatives in public health, economic development, technology, and sustainability.